AP getting set for swearing-in of new cabinet on April 11

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has finalised the necessary arrangements for the swearing-in of the new cabinet on April 11. The event will be held near the state Secretariat.

The entire cabinet quit on Thursday, paving the way for formation of a new cabinet. Chief secretary Sameer Sharma in virtual mode reviewed the arrangements with senior officials on Friday. He advised secretaries and senior police officials to follow the Blue Book to ensure the smooth swearing-in ceremony.

Principal secretary (Political) in Chief Minister’s Office R. Mutyala Raju said arrangements are mostly ready by Friday. Additional DG (law and order) Ravi Sankar said the Karakatta Road would have restricted entry to facilitate VIP movement while other vehicles would be diverted to other roads.