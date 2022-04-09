Nation Politics 09 Apr 2022 AP getting set for s ...
Nation, Politics

AP getting set for swearing-in of new cabinet on April 11

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 9, 2022, 12:36 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2022, 12:36 am IST
The entire cabinet quit on Thursday, paving the way for formation of a new cabinet
Andhra Pradesh government has finalised the necessary arrangements for the swearing-in of the new cabinet on April 11. (Photo BY ARRANGEMENT)
 Andhra Pradesh government has finalised the necessary arrangements for the swearing-in of the new cabinet on April 11. (Photo BY ARRANGEMENT)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has finalised the necessary arrangements for the swearing-in of the new cabinet on April 11. The event will be held near the state Secretariat.

The entire cabinet quit on Thursday, paving the way for formation of a new cabinet. Chief secretary Sameer Sharma in virtual mode reviewed the arrangements with senior officials on Friday. He advised secretaries and senior police officials to follow the Blue Book to ensure the smooth swearing-in ceremony.

 

Principal secretary (Political) in Chief Minister’s Office R. Mutyala Raju said arrangements are mostly ready by Friday. Additional DG (law and order) Ravi Sankar said the Karakatta Road would have restricted entry to facilitate VIP movement while other vehicles would be diverted to other roads.

Tags: new cabinet, andhra pradesh cabinet
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


