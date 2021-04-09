Tirupati bypoll: Jagan sends personal letters to beneficiaries of state schemes

The CM has also elaborated on other aspects such as development of towns, villages, the welfare of women, farmers, the state’s efforts in the health and education sectors, the infra development works undertaken by the government and the YSRC government’s stress on social justice. — Twitter

VIJAYAWADA: Personal letters are being sent by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to the beneficiaries of the state government’s welfare schemes, seeking their support to the YSR Congress candidate in Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll.

In the signed letter, the Chief Minister explains to the beneficiary families the development and welfare programmes initiated by his government in the past 22 months. These letters would be reached to the families by the YSRC cadre while seeking people’s support to party candidate Dr Gurumoorthy in the byelection.

The letter contains a detailed list of all the welfare schemes/initiatives that the families have benefited from ever since the YSRC government came to power in 2019. The CM signed the first letter at the Tadepalli camp office on Thursday.

Reddy has written the letters in a strictly personal style. Benefits extended to citizens under schemes like the YSR Sunna Vaddi, YSR Asara, Jagananna Vasati Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Deevena YSR Cheyutha, YSR Pension Kanuka, Jagananna Amma Vodi and Pedalandariki Illu have been listed.

The CM has also elaborated on other aspects such as development of towns, villages, the welfare of women, farmers, the state’s efforts in the health and education sectors, the infra development works undertaken by the government and the YSRC government’s stress on social justice.

These letter has no criticism of the opposition parties and only showcased the developmental and welfare initiatives.