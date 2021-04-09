Nation Politics 09 Apr 2021 Stray cases of viole ...
Nation, Politics

Stray cases of violence as AP records 60.78% turnout in Parishad polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 9, 2021, 4:21 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2021, 4:21 am IST
West Godavari registers highest poll percentage at 68.27 while Prakasam lowest at 51.68
Polling was peaceful all over the state with the exception of stray incidents or minor violence in some parts. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)
 Polling was peaceful all over the state with the exception of stray incidents or minor violence in some parts. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh recorded the average poll percentage of 60.78 in the MPTC/ZPTC elections held on Thursday. West Godavari district registered the highest poll percentage at 68.27 while Prakasam the lowest at 51.68.

Poll percentages recorded in other districts were as follows: Srikakulam-58.37, Vizianagaram-67.13, Visakhapatnam-65.25, East Godavari-63.07, Krishna-63.99, Guntur-57.25, Nellore-51.87, Kurnool-60.28, Anantapur-58.07, Kadapa-63.59 and Chittoor-61.34.

 

Though the polling began at 7am, the turnout of voters was slugging during the initial hours as the state’s average poll percentage recorded in the first two hours at 9am was 7.76. By 11am, it rose to 21.65. At 1pm, it was 37.26 and by 3pm, the poll percentage was recorded at 47.42.

Polling was peaceful all over the state with the exception of stray incidents or minor violence in some parts. Voters were seen standing in long queues braving the sweltering heat at several polling stations to cast their vote.

In Nellore district, a BJP supporter dumped a ballot box in a water tub at Ponugodu village of Anuma Samudram Peta mandal falling under Atmakur assembly segment following a row with the ruling party agents over helping the aged people to reach polling station to cast their votes.

 

District collector KVN Chakradhar Babu announced the repoll in the village on Friday. Tellagunta villagers of Bogole mandal boycotted the polling to express their protest over not providing drinking water facilities in the village.

In Prakasam district, the car of Darsi MLA Maddisetty Venugopal’s brother Ravindra was damaged as he went to Sivaramapuram village in Tallur mandal to see the polling trend.

In West Godavari, a voter identified as Seshadri Venkata Durga Prasad was arrested by the Undi police as he tried to pour ink on ballot papers at the 32nd polling station in the village.

 

In East Godavari, polling was stopped for some time at a polling station located Sakurru village in Amalapuram as the ‘Glass’ symbol of Jana Sena party was not printed on the ballot paper. The problem was rectified and the polling was continued.

A retired woman teacher Nrisimhadevara Simhachalam died while waiting for an auto-rickshaw to reach a polling station to cast her vote at Katrenikona.

Police booked a case against a voter Kasi Venkata Ramana for taking a selfie with the ballot paper at a polling station at Pallamkurru village in Katrenikona mandal. The election authorities declared his vote as invalid.

 

In Vizianagaram district, polling was stopped in three stations in Anti Peta polling centre in Seethanagaram mandal as the voters found the name of YSR Congress dummy nominee Senapati Lakshmi in the ballot paper for MPTC polls though the official nominee was Senapati Nirmala. A repoll is likely to be held on Friday.

Several adivasis in Visakhapatnam and other places faced a tough time to reach the polling stations for want of proper road connectivity. Hundreds of them crossed Matyasagedda in Arasu mandal to reach the polling stations.

In Kurnool, two groups of voters entered into heated arguments at Devanakonda as some of them tried to resort to cross-voting. Police rushed to the spot and restored normalcy.

 

In Kadapa, at Utpativaripalle of Badvel mandal, YSR Congress supporters acted as agents at a polling station instead of TD activists, forcing the TD nominee Sirisha Reddy and the party agents to stage a protest.

TD agents alleged that the signatures on the forms were not theirs.

In Rajuvaripeta of Chapadu mandal, YSR Congress activists did not allow a TD agent to sit in the polling station. MPTC nominee Rajeshwari tried to disrupt the polling, forcing the police to take her into custody.

In Guntur, TD activists from Gonepudi and Palapadu villages staged a protest in front of Narasaraopeta sub collector’s office, alleging that their polling agents were not being allowed to enter the polling stations by the YSR Congress leaders with the support from CI Krishnaiah.

 

The villagers from both the villages demanded a repoll and sought suspension of the CI. They alleged rigging of votes by YSR Congress leaders and submitted a representation to the officials.

In Srikakulam, Krishna, Chittoor and Anantapur districts, polling was peaceful.

...
Tags: ap mptc, zptc elections, ap elections, ap mptc zptc election turnout, local body elections in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 09 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

They (Naxals) treated me well when I was in their custody, said Manhas. — ANI

Maoists free CoBRA commando after 5 days of captivity

Health minister Harsh Vardhan said the hue and cry by certain states about partisanship by the Union government is just a farce, an attempt to hide their own incompetence. — Representational image/DC

Focus on Vaccine Festival from April 11-14, Modi to CMs

Normally, these pilgrims will wait till the Rathotsavam on April 13, Ugadi day but this year, maybe due to the corona scare, they are rushing to go back to their homes after the darshan. — Representational image/DC

Pilgrims stranded at Srisailam due to KSRTC strike

A medical staff administers COVID Vaccine to a person at Government ENT Hospital in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: DC/Narasimha Murthy)

Vaccination drive in AP to face acute shortage of vaccine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Over 63 per cent polling in Andhra Pradesh MPTC and ZPTC polls

Women show ID cards in Q line at P Nainavaram village of Vijayawada Rural Mandal in Parishath elections in Krishna district on Thursday. (DC Image)

Bengal polls: Clash erupts between TMC, BJP in Arambagh

Paramilitary soldiers manage a queue at a polling booth during third phase of West Bengal state elections. (AP)

A booth with 90 voters in Assam polled 171 votes, officials fired

The Election Commission has found that 171 votes were cast at a booth where only 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise in Halflong Assembly constituency of Dima Hasao district. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Kerala Assembly Polls: The three women in spotlight and the questions they raise

RMP leader K K Rema, mother of Walayar sisters and Congress leader and Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subhash. (Image: Facebook)

BJP will win 200+ in West Bengal: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of his party candidates, during the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham