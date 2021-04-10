Nation Politics 09 Apr 2021 Political parties, c ...
Nation, Politics

Political parties, candidates in wooing game as Nagarujunasagar bypoll date nears

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 10, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Liquor sales were at Rs 18.23 crore last month against just RS 7.87 crore recorded in March last year
Data for the month of March shows how liquor sales at outlets have hit a record high in Nagarjunasagar constituency comprising of seven mandals and two municipalities after the election notification was issued. (Representational Photo: AFP)
 Data for the month of March shows how liquor sales at outlets have hit a record high in Nagarjunasagar constituency comprising of seven mandals and two municipalities after the election notification was issued. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: Liquor is flowing like water in the Nagajunsagar Assembly constituency ever since the Election Commission released the schedule for the April 17 bypoll on March 16.

With major political parties fighting this election like a 'do-or-die battle', the local leaders are trying to lure voters with liquor, cash and biryani, the huge supplies reaching every village and town in the constituency.

 

Cash and liquor are given to people even to attend the roadshows being addressed by candidates and leaders. Local leaders say it’s difficult to mobilise a crowd even for a road show, let alone public meeting addressed by top leaders, unless money — Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 — reached the pockets of the people and bottles of liquor were placed in their hands.

At this rate, a party or candidate may have to pay Rs 2,000 or more for a vote before the polling on April 17, analysts reckon. A video of 'dappu chatimpu' (a traditional form of making public announcement by beating the drum) at a village, asking all male and female voters to remain present at homes as “our” candidate is visiting the village for campaigning and each voter will be paid RS 1,000, has gone viral on the social media.

 

Data for the month of March shows how liquor sales at outlets have hit a record high in Nagarjunasagar constituency comprising of seven mandals and two municipalities after the election notification was issued.

Liquor sales were at Rs 18.23 crore last month against just RS 7.87 crore recorded in March last year. The sales are expected to increase further till the polling date. Liquor sales of Rs 1.50 crore are being registered per day since April 1.

With CM's huge public meeting being planned for April 14 in Halia, TRS leaders are making arrangements to mobilise a huge crowd from every village and every town, the liquor sales are expected to shoot up phenomenally.

 

The campaigning by top leaders from all parties is also scheduled in the remaining six days before the polling day. Local leaders say people are not settling for cheaper liquor brands anymore. They are demanding premium brands.

...
Tags: nagarjunsagar by poll, nagajunsagar assembly constituency, liquor cash and biryani for voters in nagarjunsagar by poll, telangana elections, liquor for voters
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Under the orders, the duration of the examination shall be 3.15 hours for 1st language, 2nd language, 3rd language, mathematics and social studies. — DC file photo

Duration of SSC exams increased in Andhra Pradesh

The minister wondered why the BJP was batting for rich distributors and producers who mint money exploiting the enthusiastic fans and other movie goers.

BJP’s over enthusiasm on 'Vakeel Saab' movie puts party in tight spot

The GHMC head office on Tank Bund is under the grip of Covid as more than 15 employees working in different wings tested positive. — Representational image

GHMC bars entry of non-vaccinated persons as staff set to get jab from today

Krishna district collector Imtiaz said using normal soaps to clean hands in place of alcoholic sanitizers would be better options and they also work effectively. — Representational image/PTI

Hospitals violating Covid norms to lose registration in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bengal polls: Clash erupts between TMC, BJP in Arambagh

Paramilitary soldiers manage a queue at a polling booth during third phase of West Bengal state elections. (AP)

A booth with 90 voters in Assam polled 171 votes, officials fired

The Election Commission has found that 171 votes were cast at a booth where only 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise in Halflong Assembly constituency of Dima Hasao district. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Sasikala will not be re-inducted in AIADMK: D Jayakumar

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar(R) during an election campaign rally, in Chennai, Saturday, March 24, 2020. (PTI)

AIMIM wins 7 seats in Ahmedabad civic body on Gujarat poll debut

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressing the public in Godhra, Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@aimim_national)

BJP will win 200+ in West Bengal: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of his party candidates, during the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham