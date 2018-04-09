search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Federal Front proposal put in cold storage

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Apr 9, 2018, 1:10 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 1:26 am IST
The main Opposition party, the Congress has been gaining ground on the back of its bus yatra.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Adverse intelligence reports on the political health of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti in the state has forced party chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to put his Federal Front proposal in cold storage for now.

Intelligence reports indicate that the gap between TRS party leaders and activists in all districts has widened, that the tiff between the original TRS-defected leaders from other parties is on the rise and that disgruntled party leaders and workers are looking at other parties, especially the Congress and Prof Kodandaram’s newly formed TJS. 

 

The main Opposition party, the Congress has been gaining ground on the back of its bus yatra.

sfds

Given this situation, the CM has decided to drop his plans of inviting national leaders to the TRS plenary on April 27 — which was to be the precursor to the launch of his Federal Front — and instead stick to state politics and work to strengthen the party for the 2019 elections. The CM’s tour to other states to build support for the Federal Front has also been postponed.

TRS party sources say the Federal Front will see the light of day only if the TRS retains power in 2019 and depending on the national political scenario that unfolds after the 2019 polls.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, federal front, 2019 polls, telangana rashtra samiti
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hubble measures precise distance to ancient globular star cluster for the first time

(Photo: NASA)Star clusters are the key ingredient in stellar models because the stars in each grouping are at the same distance, have the same age, and have the same chemical composition.
 

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

Daniel Bashir, a 26-year-old doctor in Karachi said he took the selfie with the leader of the world's Catholics during a youth conference at the Vatican in March. (Photo: Facebook/ Daniel Bashir)
 

IPL 2018: ‘Special’ Mayank Markande earns Mahela Jayawardene’s praise

Mayank Markande scalped three wickets, including a wicket of MS Dhoni, for twenty runs during Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2018 opener. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dwayne Bravo-Kieron Pollard: Divided by IPL teams, united by 400 number jesery

“(Kieron) Pollard is the first player to play 400 T20 games. So he has 400 on his back. And I'm the first bowler to get 400 wickets,” said Dwayne Bravo about why he and Pollard 400 number jerseys. (Photo: BCCI)
 

BSNL offering 153GB data for Rs 248: All we know

The state-run firm BSNL, however, has the only 3G network across India while Jio's offer is for 4G service.
 

WhatsApp says it collects 'very little data'

The popular messaging platform, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, has one billion users globally and is one of the most popular mediums of instant messaging in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Under united Oppn, even Modi may lose Varanasi in 2019: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul predicted for the current ruling dispensation, a

Police registers case against Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani for remarks on Modi

The FIR against Mewani was registered on charges of 'inciting people to foment disturbance' when Modi addresses a public rally in the city. (Photo: File)

Shiv Sena grows cold to Amit Shah's friendly overture 

In January, the Sena had announced it will not align with the BJP and go solo in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls. (Photo: File)

Road roko: Cases registered against M K Stalin, TN Cong president S Thirunavukarasar

DMK working president M.K. StalinOpposition leader M.K. Stalin leads all-party meeting at DMK office on Friday. (Photo:DC)

Amit Shah: Rahul Gandhi inciting hatred

Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham