K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Federal Front proposal put in cold storage

Hyderabad: Adverse intelligence reports on the political health of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti in the state has forced party chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to put his Federal Front proposal in cold storage for now.

Intelligence reports indicate that the gap between TRS party leaders and activists in all districts has widened, that the tiff between the original TRS-defected leaders from other parties is on the rise and that disgruntled party leaders and workers are looking at other parties, especially the Congress and Prof Kodandaram’s newly formed TJS.

The main Opposition party, the Congress has been gaining ground on the back of its bus yatra.

Given this situation, the CM has decided to drop his plans of inviting national leaders to the TRS plenary on April 27 — which was to be the precursor to the launch of his Federal Front — and instead stick to state politics and work to strengthen the party for the 2019 elections. The CM’s tour to other states to build support for the Federal Front has also been postponed.

TRS party sources say the Federal Front will see the light of day only if the TRS retains power in 2019 and depending on the national political scenario that unfolds after the 2019 polls.