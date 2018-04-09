search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Collectors part of Naidu’s corruption deals: YS Jaganmohan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 9, 2018, 2:37 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 2:37 am IST
YSRC chief claims collectors aware of sand mafia activities near CM’s residence.
Y.S. VijayAmma at YSRC MPs protest at AP Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: D. Kamraj)
 Y.S. VijayAmma at YSRC MPs protest at AP Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: D. Kamraj)

Vijayawada: The YSRC chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy has alleged that district collectors are also part of the ongoing corruption in the state, under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle at Chintalapudi village in Guntur district on Sunday during his padayatra, Mr Jaganmohan Reddy stated that G.O. No. 22 is the mother of all corruption in the state. He called the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu the Don of the sand mafia, and openly accused him of being the root cause of the rampant corruption in the state, including at the Collectorate level. 

 

The leader of the opposition questioned how anybody can say that the CM is not a party to the activities of the sand mafia when thousands of lorries carting sand from the nearby sand reaches of the Capital region villages are moving past his house regularly.

On the involvement of District Collectors he questioned how high tech machinery is being allowed for excavation of sand and mud from the sand reaches in the villages of Uddhandarayuni Palem, Rayapudi, Penumaka, Lingayapalem, Munnangi and Kollipara, which are in the vicinity of the CM’s residence. “Is it not going against the guidelines framed for fixing the sand mafia?” he asked.

He said the tender criteria for every project and scheme is pre-fixed in the Naidu government, and alleged that all contract work at larger level is being given on nomination basis. “Rates are being escalated and the exchequer is looted,” he observed. 

Sharing his opinion on the ongoing special status agitation, he felt that had the TD joined the YSRC MPs agitation, it would have forced the hand of the Centre. But Naidu was worried that the Centre would book cases against him for the ‘Insider Trading’ he had resorted to before the formation of the Capital, and so compromised the interests of the state. 

Tags: y.s. jaganmohan reddy, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




