AP special status: Telugu Desam, YSRC MPs fast keeps Delhi cops on toes

TDP MPs protest at the forecourt of the Parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Vijayawada: The agitation by Andhra Pradesh MPs in New Delhi on Sunday saw YSR Congress MP Varaprasad being hospitalised after his blood pressure fell, and Telugu Desam MPs being arrested by the Tuglak Road police as they protested outside the Prime Minister’s residence.

Mr Prasad, who was on a hunger strike at the AP Bhavan, was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, where he continued his hunger strike.

The protesting MPs are demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Later Mr Prasad was moved to the ICU.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended his support to the agitating TD MPs in New Delhi. CPI national secretary D. Raja also expressed his solidarity to YSRCP MPs on their indefinite hunger strike.

Y.S. Vijayamma, wife of the former chief minister, the late Y.S. Rajshekhar Reddy, visited the YSRC MPs at the Andhra Bhawan. The hunger strike has been ongoing for 40 hours now.

Mr Kejriwal visited the TD MPs at Tughlak Road police station and expressed his solidarity with their demand for special status.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam MP Kambhampati Haribabu lambasted the Telugu Desam MPs protest near the PM’s residence.

“Will anybody be spared if they carried out a protest near the Chief Minister's residence?” Mr Haribabu questioned.

He asked how the CM could make a U-turn one- and-a-half years after consenting to the special package in lieu of special status.