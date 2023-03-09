  
Nation, Politics

We will face ED, have done nothing wrong, says BRS leader Kavitha

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 9, 2023, 3:52 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2023, 3:52 pm IST
TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (DC File Photo)
 TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (DC File Photo)

HYDERABAD: BRS leader K Kavitha on Thursday asserted that she has done nothing wrong and would face the Enforcement Directorate and alleged that the central government was 'using' the ED as the BJP could not gain a backdoor entry in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Kavitha said, "We have seen that BJP has used backdoor entry in 9 states, they are unable to do it in Telangana, which is why they are using ED now, but we are not afraid."

"We will face Enforcement Directorate, we have not done anything wrong... I urge PM Modi to reduce prices, give more subsidies and jobs. What will you get by torturing people like us?" she asked.

She, however, said she would cooperate with the agencies. Kavitha, an MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been summoned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Kavitha, who has announced a hunger strike in support of the Women's reservation Bill, urged President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the passage of the Bill even as she accused the Centre of 'misusing' investigating agencies to 'harass' opposition parties.She said representatives of 18 political parties would attend the protest proposed by her on March 10 in Delhi.

"I request President Draupadi Murmu to ensure passage of Women's reservation Bill," the BRS leader said.She complimented Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for having backed the Women's reservation Bill despite leading a coalition government at Centre.

Tags: k. kavitha, enforcement directorate, k chandrasekhar rao, draupadi murmu, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


