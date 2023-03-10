Shah to reach Hyderabad on March 11, cancels meeting with intellectuals

HYDERABAD: Union home minister Amit Shah has advanced his Hyderabad visit by a day, and will reach the city on March 11 to attend the CISF’s 54th Raising Day Parade and then travel to Kerala for another programme.

Shah and his wife Sonal Shah will take part in the event at CISF National Industrial Security Academy in Hakimpet.

Previously, Shah was scheduled to reach Hyderabad on March 12 and attend a meeting with intellectuals and working professionals in Sangareddy. But the meeting now stands cancelled.

During his last visit to the city on February 10, Shah interacted with senior BJP senior leaders in Hyderabad and discussed the political scenario in the state. On the same lines, he may interact with the party’s core committee members on Saturday, sources said.

BJP leaders were tight-lipped about Shah’s visit as they did not get an official communiqué about the same.