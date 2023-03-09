KTR: Modi working for 'one-nation, one-friend'

HYDERABAD: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced the ‘One Nation-One tax’ and ‘One nation-One Ration Card’ schemes, he is now focusing his attention on a 'One Nation-One Friend’ scheme, alleged the state IT Minister KTRama Rao on Wednesday.

“Modi is handing over the nation’s wealth to his friend Adani,” the minister said while participating in a series of events and distributing cheques of Rs 750 crore by way of “interest-free loans” to members of the Self Help Groups.

The minister also distributed Rs 545 crore under the Abaya Hastam scheme and distributed sewing machines free of cost to 500 women to mark the Women’s Day celebrations -- at Thorrur mandal in Mahabubabad district.

KTR came down heavily against PM Modi and the BJP government. “By introducing several welfare schemes and taking up several developmental activities, the Telangana government is working hard for the wellbeing of the Telangana people, but what has the BJP government done for the people of this state in the last nine years of its rule,” he asked.

“Whenever the central government announced awards, rankings and stars, whether it be under Swachh Survekshan or Sansad Adharsh Grameen Yojana, most of the Telangana villages had got awards and top ranks,” he claimed to stress that the state government did a good job in these respects.

He asked, “What happened to the promises of a Railway coach factory, the Bayyaram steel factory and a tribal university for TS? Under the BJP rule, the poor and the middle class are facing hardships due to the steady increases in prices of essentials. When Modi came to power, the price of cooking gas per cylinder was Rs 400 but today it is sold at Rs 1,200.”

“Modi only knows how to create disputes between the Hindus and Muslims and gain political mileage out of these. Earning money illegally, Modi is trying to purchase MLAs and dethrone state governments,” he alleged.

He said, “KCR does not mean Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao. K means Kalvalu, C means canals and R means reservoirs. KCR is the only leader who stood by the farmers and supported the farming community in the state.”

KCR introduced the Rythu Bandhu Scheme along with Rythu Bhima and is supplying uninterrupted power for all 24 hours to the farming sector, KTR said.

The minister inaugurated the free mega cancer screening camp organized under the Prathima Foundation at Yenugal village in Parvathagiri mandal of Warangal district. He promised to establish a 30- bed hospital, a skill training centre, a tribal welfare residential school in Yenugal village and 50-bed hospitals in Thorrur and Palakurthy mandals. He also sanctioned Rs 20 crore to Thorrur municipality.