  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 09 Mar 2023 KTR: Modi working fo ...
Nation, Politics

KTR: Modi working for 'one-nation, one-friend'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Mar 9, 2023, 12:47 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2023, 9:28 am IST
IT Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with a vegetable vendor at Thorrur in Mahabubanagar (Photo by arrangement)
  IT Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with a vegetable vendor at Thorrur in Mahabubanagar (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced the ‘One Nation-One tax’ and ‘One nation-One Ration Card’ schemes, he is now focusing his attention on a 'One Nation-One Friend’ scheme, alleged the state IT Minister KTRama Rao on Wednesday.

“Modi is handing over the nation’s wealth to his friend Adani,” the minister said while participating in a series of events and distributing cheques of Rs 750 crore by way of “interest-free loans” to members of the Self Help Groups.

The minister also distributed Rs 545 crore under the Abaya Hastam scheme and distributed sewing machines free of cost to 500 women to mark the Women’s Day celebrations -- at Thorrur mandal in Mahabubabad district.

KTR came down heavily against PM Modi and the BJP government. “By introducing several welfare schemes and taking up several developmental activities, the Telangana government is working hard for the wellbeing of the Telangana people, but what has the BJP government done for the people of this state in the last nine years of its rule,” he asked.

“Whenever the central government announced awards, rankings and stars, whether it be under Swachh Survekshan or Sansad Adharsh Grameen Yojana, most of the Telangana villages had got awards and top ranks,” he claimed to stress that the state government did a good job in these respects.

He asked, “What happened to the promises of a Railway coach factory, the Bayyaram steel factory and a tribal university for TS? Under the BJP rule, the poor and the middle class are facing hardships due to the steady increases in prices of essentials. When Modi came to power, the price of cooking gas per cylinder was Rs 400 but today it is sold at Rs 1,200.”

“Modi only knows how to create disputes between the Hindus and Muslims and gain political mileage out of these. Earning money illegally, Modi is trying to purchase MLAs and dethrone state governments,” he alleged.

He said, “KCR does not mean Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao. K means Kalvalu, C means canals and R means reservoirs. KCR is the only leader who stood by the farmers and supported the farming community in the state.”

KCR introduced the Rythu Bandhu Scheme along with Rythu Bhima and is supplying uninterrupted power for all 24 hours to the farming sector, KTR said.

The minister inaugurated the free mega cancer screening camp organized under the Prathima Foundation at Yenugal village in Parvathagiri mandal of Warangal district. He promised to establish a 30- bed hospital, a skill training centre, a tribal welfare residential school in Yenugal village and 50-bed hospitals in Thorrur and Palakurthy mandals. He also sanctioned Rs 20 crore to Thorrur municipality.

...
Tags: one nation one ration card, industries minister kt rama rao, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Centre penalising performing-state Telangana: KTR
KTR to celebrate women’s power

Latest From Nation

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi (PTI)

Delhi excise policy: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar

The agency is expected to question him about the alleged change and destruction of cellphones that were in his possession and the policy decisions and the timeline followed by him as the excise minister of Delhi. These charges were made by it in its charge sheets filed before the court. — PTI

Delhi excise policy: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar

The arrested Air India cabin crew (ANI)

Customs arrests Air India cabin crew with 1.5 Kg gold in Kochi

"BJP will not get more than 65 seats": Congress's Shivakumar on Karnataka polls



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'I don't get excited, can take quite a lot of punishment': Rahul Gandhi in London

The Congress leader said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' stood out in the way, it allowed him to reach out and freely interact with the people. Rahul added that the informal nature of his public interactions during the 'Bharat Jodo' campaign was the standout feature of the event. — ANI

Asad’s Delhi residence attacked

Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately, Owaisi tweeted. — PTI

Rahul sought to shame India's democracy, in grip of 'Maoist' thought process: BJP

Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI)

Kharge to nominate CWC members as polls scrapped

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI Photo)

Eknath Shinde calls crucial meeting of Shiv Sena national executive

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->