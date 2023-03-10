No need for BJP or PM to target ‘habitual liars’ of Kalvakuntla family: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that there was no need for the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi to target the Kalvakuntla family.

Referring to the Enforcement Directorate summoning BRS MLC K. Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam probe, he said: “There is no stature or moral right for the Kalvakuntla family members to criticise the BJP government. Kalvakuntla siblings KTR and Kavitha are habituated liars and spread false propaganda against BJP.”

Addressing mediapersons in New Delhi on Thursday, Kishan slammed Kavitha for seeking exemptions from the investigating agencies, saying that “all are equal before law”.

Kishan Reddy said that the BJP government has been in power since 2014 due to corruption-free good governance. “If Kavitha is found guilty in the liquor scam, she should face the consequences. Family rule and graft by rulers are major obstacles for development,” he said.

Questioning why the BJP was being blamed for summons issued by the ED or CBI, he cited arrests of union ministers during the Congress rule as proof of their independence.

“Why are BRS leaders shaking over ED notices? If they are people with integrity, let them prove their innocence,” he said.

He slammed Kavitha for trying to get public sympathy by calling for a dharna on the Women’s Reservation Bill in New Delhi, over the ED summons. He questioned why Kavitha and her business friends destroyed 10 cell phones each in recent times.

“Kavitha’s involvement in Delhi liquor scam has shamed people of Telangana. There is no moral right for the BRS leadership to ask for a Women’s Reservation Bill as they did not induct a single woman minister in the first cabinet,” he said.

Kishan Reddy said that BRS allies, such as RJD and SP, were also against the Women’s Reservation Bill.

“The BRS should at least convince its ally MIM over the Bill. The BRS government squeezed the media and democratic values in Telangana and the people of Telangana have decided to oust the BRS from power soon,” he said.