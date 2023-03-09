  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 09 Mar 2023 AIADMK asks BJP to r ...
Nation, Politics

AIADMK asks BJP to rein in party cadres

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | G BABU JAYAKUMAR & D SEKAR
Published Mar 9, 2023, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2023, 12:43 pm IST
In Coimbatore, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan told media that the coalition was intact and defended State President K Annamalai likening himself to late J Jayalalithaa. –– Twitter
 In Coimbatore, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan told media that the coalition was intact and defended State President K Annamalai likening himself to late J Jayalalithaa. –– Twitter

Chennai: The raging tussle between NDA allies, BJP and AIADMK, in Tamil Nadu over alleged poaching took a curious turn on Tuesday with the BJP trashing another list of defectors released to the media as fake and second rung leaders of both parties playing down Monday’s unsavoury incidents relating to the imbroglio while the top leaders maintained a silence on the issue.

In Coimbatore, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan told media that the coalition was intact and defended State President K Annamalai likening himself to late J Jayalalithaa – a statement that drew the ire of AIADMK supporters who described Jayalalithaa was a one and only leader of extremely high political caliber, charisma and popularity incomparable with anybody’s.

That Vanathi Srinivasan chose to clarify matters relating to the squabble when Annamalai himself was in the same city came not only as a surprise but pointed to the State BJP’s reluctance to snap ties with the alliance partner, which it rides piggyback in the elections, without getting the nod for their leaders in New Delhi.

She clarified that the alliance question would be decided only by the national leaders of the BJP and that the emotional outbursts of second and third rung leaders of both the parties had led to the present situation.

Annamalai comparing himself with Jayalalithaa was only aimed at driving home the point that he was also a decisive leader capable of taking tough stances, she said and added that he meant no offense to anybody.

Stressing on the continuation of the alliance, she pointed out that the two parties had worked together in all the elections other than the local body polls, in which they contested separately due to ‘local arrangements.’

On the other hand, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar told the media that Annamalai should take action against his party members who burnt in effigy AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday at Kovilpatti because he admitted C T R Nirmal Kumar, who left the BJP after coming out with serious allegations against Annamalai.

Emerging from a meeting of AIADMK top honchos, including Palaniswami and presidium chairman Tamil Magan Hussain, he defended the induction of Nirmal Kumar into the AIADMK stating that they never poached anybody from anywhere. Whoever joined the AIADMK came on their own accord and the party only welcomed them, he said.

Jayakumar said that Annamalai should have kept his cadre under control and prevented them from expressing violently against the AIADMK, thus triggering the controversy and it was Annamalai’s political immaturity that led to the present situation. Palaniswami, despite attending the same meeting at the party headquarters, did not speak to the media.

Earlier a list of 10 district level office-bearers of BJP’s IT and social media wing of Chennai West district with Onathi Anbarasan as president was released to the media as the next batch of functionaries to leave the BJP. The statement signed by all the 10 functionaries said that they would not join the DMK and that they took the decision only to criticize the DMK.

However, the BJP claimed it as a fake release and re-issued an order that Onathi Anbarasan had come up with way back in 2022 with a list of office-bearers of his wing. Since none of the names matched with that in the first list that came out in the morning, the BJP claimed that was a mischief being played by someone to create an impression that people were abandoning the BJP.

But a president of the BJP OBC wing, Gomathi, joined the AIADMK in the presence of its leader Kadambur Raju at Kovilpatti.

...
Tags: chennai news, aiadmk, bjp tamil nadu, vanathi srinivasan, annamalai, aiadmk-bjp alliance
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Army unfurls 100-ft-high national flag in J-K's Doda

Qazi Yasir was suspended from the post of Mirwaiz in 2018 after a purported video surfaced showing him in an obscene act with a woman. — Representational Image/DC

ED raids house of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir in J-K's Anantnag

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANi)

India, Australia cooperating to build better world: PM Anthony Albanese

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj will be sworn in as Ministers in the Delhi cabinet on Thursday. (ANI)

AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj to take oath as Delhi Ministers today



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'I don't get excited, can take quite a lot of punishment': Rahul Gandhi in London

The Congress leader said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' stood out in the way, it allowed him to reach out and freely interact with the people. Rahul added that the informal nature of his public interactions during the 'Bharat Jodo' campaign was the standout feature of the event. — ANI

Asad’s Delhi residence attacked

Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately, Owaisi tweeted. — PTI

Rahul sought to shame India's democracy, in grip of 'Maoist' thought process: BJP

Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI)

Kharge to nominate CWC members as polls scrapped

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI Photo)

Eknath Shinde calls crucial meeting of Shiv Sena national executive

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->