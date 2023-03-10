Congress leaders put on ‘united' show at Karimnagar

Hyderabad: With most of the top Congress leaders from the state present at the Karimnagar’s public meeting, considered to be an important milestone in the ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ yatra being undertaken by PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, it was an exhibition of unity within the state leadership.

Besides national leaders like AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and AICC state in-charge Manikrao Thakre, the presence of important leaders from the state presented the unity as espoused in the recent plenary.

Present on the occasion were N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, V. Hanumantha Rao, Konda Surekha, D. Sridhar Babu, Seethakka, T. Jeevan Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Vamshi Chand Reddy.

However, conspicuous by their absence were Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, T. Jagga Reddy and Ponnala Lakshmaiah.