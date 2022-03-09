KCR says, throw BJP into the Bay of Bengal

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashe-kar Rao has called upon the people to throw the BJP government at the Centre into the Bay of Bengal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was playing the “politics of religion.”

The Chief Minister was speaking after taking part in a series of developmental programmes in Wanaparthy district headquarters on Tuesday, including inaugurating the Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme.

Rao said he would make a major announcement for unemployed youth, in the Assembly on Wednesday. “All the youths should be in front of TV channels at 10 am on Wednesday to hear that announcement."

Continuing his criticism of the BJP, he said religious and castiest approaches in politics are dangerous, but the saffron party has been resorting to this for its selfish benefits.

Rao termed BJP leaders as a bunch of ‘vedhavalu (idiots)’ and said the saffron flag should be dro-wned in the Bay of Bengal. He came down heavily on Prime Minis-ter Modi, saying the PM's “foolishness and stubbornness (murkhapu, mondithanam)” were hu-rdles for development.

“The Telangana government proposed to hike 10 per cent reservations for tribals and Valmiki Boyas, but he (Modi) kept it aside,” the CM alleged.

"Fanatic forces are trying to destabilise the country. Intellectuals and people should think about this hatred politics and protect the integrity of the country," he told a public meeting.

"We should prevent divisive forces from wielding power and make Bangaru Bharat. I am ready to face any trouble or problem from the BJP to protect communal harmony and tranquility in the country. Having gained inspiration from the Telangana movement, we will change the fate of India," he said, adding, "With the blessings of the people, I will fight for the cause of the country till my last breath," the CM said.

Rao said the people should be alert against the 'politics of hatred' being practiced by the BJP (against the minorities). "Discussions should be organised across villages over the (communally) poisonous politics of the BJP," he said.

Rao said that it was the fate of undivided Mahbubnagar district had changed for the better after Telangana became a state. "Earlier, people from the district migrated to other states for work. Now people from Kurnool and neighbouring Karnataka state are migrating to Mahbubnagar," he said. The area now had five medical colleges.

"The Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme also change Mahbubnagar for the better. Mahbubnagar was known in the past for its severe drought conditions, but it had become "a prosperous region with a lot of greenery. "There are no suicides, no deaths due to starvation and no migrations in Telangana state," the CM said.

