Nation Politics 09 Mar 2022 Goa elections: BJP t ...
Nation, Politics

Goa elections: BJP to seek support from MGP if numbers fall short

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 9, 2022, 7:36 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2022, 8:24 am IST
BJP has kept open the option of seeking the support of independents and the MGP, if it falls short of the numbers, said Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (Photo: Twiitter)
 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (Photo: Twiitter)

New Delhi: A day after some exit polls predicted a hung Assembly in Goa, chief minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told a news agency that the Central BJP leadership is already in talks with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to seek its support if the saffron outfit falls short of a few numbers to form the government.

Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly were held on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.

 

Talking to PTI, Mr Sawant said the BJP is optimistic that it will get more than 22 seats (as against the majority mark of 21), but if it falls short of the numbers, "the party has also kept open the option of seeking the support of independents and the MGP".

MGP is the coastal state's oldest regional party. In 2017 polls, Congress had emerged as the single-largest party, however, it failed to reach the majority mark of 21. The BJP, which had bagged only 13 seats, quickly secured the support of MGP (which won three seats), the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Independents and successfully formed its government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar.

 

However, the relations went sore after Mr Sawant, who took over the chief minister's office following Parrikar's demise, dropped two MGP ministers from the state cabinet in 2019.

The MGP had joined hands with Mamata Banerjee-led TMC this time.
Mr Sawant, who reached Mumbai later in the evening, is likely to meet the BJP top leaders, including party president J.P. Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. Poll verdict will be out on March 10.

“Called on Hon’ble PM Narendra Modiji in New Delhi today. Briefed the PM about the BJP’s strong performance in Goa Assembly polls 2022 which will provide us the opportunity to form the govt in the state once again with people’s blessings. Under his dynamic leadership and guidance, we will continue to work for people’s welfare,” tweeted the Goa CM after his meeting with the PM. During the last Assembly polls, Congress had emerged as the single largest party but the BJP managed to get support from regional outfits to form the government.

 

Senior BJP leader from the state will be meeting the party’s poll in-charge and former CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and party's state general secretary Satish Dhond will also be attending this meeting. The party has asked its winning candidates to assemble at the party's head office in Panaji after the vote counting on Thursday.

Before leaving for Delhi, Mr Sawant told the media in Goa, “After elections, I had not met PM Modi to brief him about the elections. The exit polls are also out, we have our survey too. So I will give a detailed idea about the result and what can be done. We will also be discussing the formation of our government with the PM.”

 

He exuded confidence that the BJP will retain power in the state and even “if we fall short of one or two seats, I feel winning Independent candidates will support us.”

“The party has also kept open the option of seeking the support of Independents and the MGP,” the CM told a news agency in New Delhi.

...
Tags: pramod sawant, exit polls, maharashtrawadi gomantak party, ‪bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 09 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a residential area in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AP)

India logs 4,575 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, marginally higher than yesterday

Accused Neeraj Bishnoi, Aumkareshwar Thakur. (Photo: ANI)

Charge sheets filed against prime accused in Bulli Bai, Sulli Deals app cases

Mallaram upa sarpanch Y. Narasimha Rao said Venkata Veeraiah (in picture) is encouraging groupism within the party and undermining senior TRS leaders. Kalakodima sarpanch Kalakodima Yesu warned that the Sattupalli MLA may have to pay a heavy price in the next assembly elections. — DC file image

TRS dissidents organise meet against Sattupalli MLA

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma paying tributes to Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy. (Photo: DC/File)

Sangam barrage to be named after Mekapati Goutham Reddy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India, China to hold Round 15 of LAC talks at Chusul on Friday

After the disengagement from Gogra Post in August 2021 following the 12th round of talks, it was believed that the Hot Springs issued will be resolved quickly as it had in 2020 seen a partial rollback of troops. The Chinese, however, continued to drag their feet on further disengagement from the area. — DC Image

Rakesh Tikait, Subramanian Swamy talk farm laws, politics with KCR

KCR who is in Delhi meet farmers leader Rakesh Tikait and Dr Subramanian Swamy. (Twitter)

Congress sends observers to Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur

The Congress on Tuesday deputed observers to the four poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. (file photo)

Election Commission to host virtual international election visitors programme

In the ongoing legislative assembly elections in five states, there is a combined electorate of 183.4 million. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Uttar Pradesh elections: 21.55 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in last phase

A polling officer carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and other election material leaves for his polling booth, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->