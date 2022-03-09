Goa elections: BJP to seek support from MGP if numbers fall short

New Delhi: A day after some exit polls predicted a hung Assembly in Goa, chief minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told a news agency that the Central BJP leadership is already in talks with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to seek its support if the saffron outfit falls short of a few numbers to form the government.

Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly were held on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.

Talking to PTI, Mr Sawant said the BJP is optimistic that it will get more than 22 seats (as against the majority mark of 21), but if it falls short of the numbers, "the party has also kept open the option of seeking the support of independents and the MGP".

MGP is the coastal state's oldest regional party. In 2017 polls, Congress had emerged as the single-largest party, however, it failed to reach the majority mark of 21. The BJP, which had bagged only 13 seats, quickly secured the support of MGP (which won three seats), the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Independents and successfully formed its government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar.

However, the relations went sore after Mr Sawant, who took over the chief minister's office following Parrikar's demise, dropped two MGP ministers from the state cabinet in 2019.

The MGP had joined hands with Mamata Banerjee-led TMC this time.

Mr Sawant, who reached Mumbai later in the evening, is likely to meet the BJP top leaders, including party president J.P. Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. Poll verdict will be out on March 10.

“Called on Hon’ble PM Narendra Modiji in New Delhi today. Briefed the PM about the BJP’s strong performance in Goa Assembly polls 2022 which will provide us the opportunity to form the govt in the state once again with people’s blessings. Under his dynamic leadership and guidance, we will continue to work for people’s welfare,” tweeted the Goa CM after his meeting with the PM. During the last Assembly polls, Congress had emerged as the single largest party but the BJP managed to get support from regional outfits to form the government.

Senior BJP leader from the state will be meeting the party’s poll in-charge and former CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and party's state general secretary Satish Dhond will also be attending this meeting. The party has asked its winning candidates to assemble at the party's head office in Panaji after the vote counting on Thursday.

Before leaving for Delhi, Mr Sawant told the media in Goa, “After elections, I had not met PM Modi to brief him about the elections. The exit polls are also out, we have our survey too. So I will give a detailed idea about the result and what can be done. We will also be discussing the formation of our government with the PM.”

He exuded confidence that the BJP will retain power in the state and even “if we fall short of one or two seats, I feel winning Independent candidates will support us.”

