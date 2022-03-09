Nation Politics 09 Mar 2022 AP assembly budget s ...
Nation, Politics

AP assembly budget session resuming today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 9, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
TD has decided to raise the issues of corruption and several illegalities, the high court order on Amaravati and other issues
The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh assembly resumes on Thursday. (File photo: By Arrangement)
VIJAYAWADA: The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh assembly resumes on Thursday, with the Opposition keen on raising several issues to put the YSRC government in the dock.

The Telugu Desam has decided to raise the issues of “corruption and several illegalities,” the high court order on Amaravati and other issues. The treasury benches are also in readiness to face the opposition.

 

The budget session had started on March 7 with the address of Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. The TD members created noisy scenes during the speech with ‘Governor Go Back’ slogans, tore away the governor’s speech and threw the pieces onto the gallery.

Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu will keep off the assembly this time too, as he had announced his permanent boycott until he “returned” in future as the CM again.

On the second day of the assembly session on March 8, the house passed a condolence resolution over the demise of industries minister Mekapati Goutham. The next day was declared a holiday as a mark of the members’ mourning. The session resumes Thursday with a discussion on the governor's speech and a resolution thanking the governor.

 

Both sides combined, as many as 25 subjects/issues have been proposed for discussion during this budget session.

These include a discussion on the formation of new districts, Special Category Status demand for AP under bifurcation assurance, the establishment of new universities and reforms in education under Nadu-Nedu, the starting of new medical colleges, the Covid crisis, the PRC implementation, the pension increase, NREGS, the TD government’s “flaws” in Polavaram project, the “poor state” of the roads network in AP, Sampoorna Poshana, Law and Order, flow of ganja/drugs, decentralization of development in AP, etc.

 

The other subjects on which discussions were proposed are welfare of SC/ST/BC and minorities, agriculture, women empowerment, Village Secretariats, government welfare schemes DBT, industrial development, the nine-hour free power to agriculture, Amul project etc.

The ruling YSRC will highlight the successes of its government including the Navaratnalu benefitting nearly five crore people across districts.

Meanwhile, the TD released a Public Charge-sheet against the Jagan government, on the occasion of its completion of 1000 days in office. TD listed out “1,000 frauds in 1,000 days”, terming the YSRC government as a ‘destructive regime’ in a state “besieged by crimes, lies, scams and violations.”

 

The TD would also raise the issue of CBI probe in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case and the alleged involvement of YSRC leaders, as also the slaps the YSRC government got in recent times from various courts.

Tags: andhra pradesh assembly, ysrc government, telugu desam party (tdp)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


-->