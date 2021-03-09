TRS banks on 2 lakh grad members for MLC polls

TRS leaders and cadre at booth level are meeting these voters to ensure they voted for the TRS nominees. (Photo: Twitter @SurabhiVaniDevi)

Hyderabad: The TRS is heavily banking on two lakh graduate voters enrolled by party leaders themselves in each of the two constituencies to win the upcoming Legislative Council polls.

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and working president K.T. Rama Rao are stressing on these two lakh voters in all the ‘poll strategy meetings’ they held with in-charge ministers, party MPs, MLAs and MLCs in the past three weeks.

This time, the ruling party took special care at the stage of voter enrolment itself, as it had suffered setbacks in a majority of the MLC polls over the past six years though it has swept all other elections.

Following the directions of the party top brass, the ministers, MLAs, MLCs and all other public representatives till the level of gram sarpanches undertook a huge enrolment drive among graduate voters in all six districts going to the polls.

Graduate voters and their family members were identified from the 60-lakh strong primary members of the TRS and they were enrolled. Due to this, the number of graduate voters has doubled as compared to the 2015 MLC polls.

The TRS leadership has also devised a plan to take these voters to booths and ensure they voted for TRS.

In the 2015 MLC polls, the number of graduate voters for Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar seat was 2.96 lakh, which has now risen to over 5.31 lakh. For the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat, the number of voters increased from 2.80 lakh in 2015 to 5.05 lakh.

This implies that there is an increase of over 2 lakh voters in each of the two seats. Party election in charge for Ranga Reddy and finance minister T. Harish Rao said, “If we are able to bring these two lakh, new voters, to booths and ensure they voted for TRS, our victory in both the seats will be assured.”

These two lakh voters are those from the 60 lakh primary members of the TRS and their family members besides the party's public representatives. Over 30,000 women graduate voters were among those enrolled by TRS in each of the two seats.

TRS leaders and cadre at booth level are meeting these voters to ensure they voted for the TRS nominees.