Situation tense in Tadipatri, additional forces deployed

The former MLA is contesting as a municipal councillor in Tadipatri municipality. When he came for campaigning, police stopped him saying he did not possess permission for using his vehicle and mike. (Photo: DC)

ANANTAPUR: Former Telugu Desam MLA J. C. Prabhakar Reddy walked in tears with the support of close aides in Tadipatri town on Monday, alleging massive misuse of police powers by ruling YSRC in the run-up to municipal polls.

A tense situation prevailed in the town after police denied permission for a roadshow by Prabhakar Reddy in the Main Bazaar as part of his election campaign on the final day of canvassing on Monday.

The former MLA is contesting as a municipal councillor in Tadipatri municipality. When he came for campaigning, police stopped him saying he did not possess permission for using his vehicle and mike. A heated argument ensued between police and Prabhakar Reddy, with the latter forced out by police from the bazaar area.

Following this, he lashed out at the YSRC government for misusing powers and took to walking on roads for campaigning. He appealed to the people of Tadipatri to be wary as YSRC wants to capture the municipality only to loot public funds. “We in Telugu Desam developed the municipality as a model in the state. Please save Tadipatri town,” he urged people.

Speaking to the media, Prabhakar Reddy alleged there is no law or order in the state. Police are unable to discharge duties in an unbiased manner. He pointed out that while he had been stopped from campaigning, YSRC leaders are freely canvassing in the same area.

Police have stationed additional forces in Tadipatri for avoiding any untoward incidents during the municipal polls. Tadipatri figures in the “most sensitive area” list compared to all other municipalities in the state.