Shah seeks report from deputy Kishan on Bhainsa violence

Shah directed his deputy, union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy to submit a report on the incident. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday inquired about the communal clashes and violence in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district on Sunday night. He directed his deputy, union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy to submit a report on the incident.

Several people have been injured and few vehicles set ablaze after members of two groups clashed in Bhainsa. While tension has gripped the town, police have taken 50 people into custody. The situation in the town was said to be normal.

According to preliminary reports, 12 people, including a policeman, and three media personnel were injured in the clashes. Stones were pelted from both sides allegedly following an argument between two motorcycle riders, leading to a road rage.

“Amit Shah called me over the phone to inquire about the violence that broke out in Bhainsa. He has asked me file a report on the matter,” Kishan Reddy said, condemning the clashes. He said that he has spoken to DGP M. Mahendar Reddy and asked him to arrest the culprits behind Bhainsa clashes.

“The violence and attack on media personnel is disturbing and unfortunate. I have asked the DGP to deploy additional forces. I have also discussed the issue with Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao," the Union minister of state explained.

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said the government will not tolerate lawlessness in Bhainsa. In a tweet, he said, "Peace & Harmony is fundamental to the progress of civilised society. Have requested Home Minister @mahmoodalitrs Garu & @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action to bring the perpetrators of violence in Bhainsa to justice. (sic)"

"My appeal to people of Bhainsa is not to fall prey to rumours and hate-mongering spearheaded by divisive forces. The government will stand by you to maintain law and order effectively," KTR underlined.

Home minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali said that the injured are being treated. Sufficient forces have been deployed in Bhainsa to ensure peace. "I spoke to DGP, SP and collector yesterday night. Situation in Bhainsa is completely under control," Ali maintained.

Nirmal SP Vishnu Warrier said cases have been registered against those taken into custody following the clashes. A probe has been initiated. Prohibitory orders under section 144 have been imposed in Bhainsa. "CCTV footage of the area is being examined and further probe is on," Warrier stated.