Nation Politics 09 Mar 2021 Kamal Haasan's ...
Nation, Politics

Kamal Haasan's party to contest from 154 Assembly segments

PTI
Published Mar 9, 2021, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2021, 12:41 pm IST
According to the understanding reached here late last night, AISMK and IJK would contest from 40 seats each
Actor politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam has finalised a seat sharing pact with two of its allies for the April 6 Assembly polls. (Image credit : Twitter)
  Actor politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam has finalised a seat sharing pact with two of its allies for the April 6 Assembly polls. (Image credit : Twitter)

Chennai: Actor politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam has finalised a seat sharing pact with two of its allies for the April 6 Assembly polls and it is set to contest from 154 segments out of the 234 constituencies.

MNM inked an agreement with actor-politician Sarathkumar's All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi and Indiya Jananayaka Katchi to jointly fight the polls.

 

According to the understanding reached here late last night, AISMK and IJK would contest from 40 seats each.

The primary goal was to contest polls in alliance with a "promise for change and emerge victorious to form the government," the agreement said.

The parties have committed to the common goal of transforming Tamil Nadu by fulfilling the long pending aspirations of the people, the pact said.

...
Tags: tamil nadu assembly elections, kamal haasan, makkal needhi maiam, all india samathuva makhal katchi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The bench initially told advocate M L Sharma, the petitioner, to approach the Calcutta High Court. (PTI file photo)

SC rejects plea challenging EC's decision to hold WB Assembly polls in eight phases

At least seven people were killed in an inferno in a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, which houses zonal offices of Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway. (ANI/Twitter)

Kolkata Fire: PM approves Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

The camphor fire flared up and Ashok tried to douse it but never slapped her, according to police inquiry. — By arrangement

Former Union minister Ashok Gajapati Raju 'manhandles' woman on Women’s Day

Ramakrishnudu’s brother Krishnudu, who played a key role in Tuni politics, was also defeated by Raja in 2019 elections. — PTI file photo

35 from YSRC elected unanimously in six municipalities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Curtailment of Parliament session on cards amid assembly polls in various states

The main focus of the government in the second part of the session is to get various demands of grants for the financial year 2021-22 passed along with the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals. (Photo: PTI)

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)

Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Shah

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, after BJP won the majority seats in Gujarat Municipal Elections, in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020. (PTI)

Mamata becomes 'beti' from 'didi' in TMC's new poll slogan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Poilan in Kolkata on February 18, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham