Remove hoardings showing anti-CAA protesters: Allahabad HC

UTTAR PRADESH: The Allahabad high court on monday ordered the removal of hoardings put up by the Uttar Pradesh government, with names, addresses and photographs of those who were accused of violence during protests against the Citizenship amendment act.

"The court has ordered that the posters should be removed before march 16. The court will again hear the matter on march 16," said advocate SN Naseem.

While taking suo moto cognizance of a public interest litigation on the issue, the high court in an unprecedented sitting on sunday termed the act of putting up photos of protesters as "unjust".

Lawyer KK Rai had on sunday said that the court has observed that the act is an encroachment into a citizen's right to privacy.



"The court observed that the government could do something to rectify it," he had further said.

On thursday, the district administration installed hoardings with photographs and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters at prominent crossings across the city.

The hoardings included pictures of Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, former IPS officer SR Darapuri and congress leader Sadaf Jafar, all of whom were named as accused in the violence that swept the state capital on december 19 last year.