Nation Politics 09 Mar 2020 Remove hoardings sho ...
Nation, Politics

Remove hoardings showing anti-CAA protesters: Allahabad HC

ANI
Published Mar 9, 2020, 4:24 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2020, 4:24 pm IST
On Thursday district administration installed hoardings with photographs and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters across the city.
HC orders removal of hoardings displaying anti-CAA accused. Image- PTI
 HC orders removal of hoardings displaying anti-CAA accused. Image- PTI

UTTAR PRADESH: The Allahabad high court on monday ordered the removal of hoardings put up by the Uttar Pradesh government, with names, addresses and photographs of those who were accused of violence during protests against the Citizenship amendment act.

"The court has ordered that the posters should be removed before march 16. The court will again hear the matter on march 16," said advocate SN Naseem.

 

While taking suo moto cognizance of a public interest litigation on the issue, the high court in an unprecedented sitting on sunday termed the act of putting up photos of protesters as "unjust".

Lawyer KK Rai had on sunday said that the court has observed that the act is an encroachment into a citizen's right to privacy.


"The court observed that the government could do something to rectify it," he had further said.

On thursday, the district administration installed hoardings with photographs and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters at prominent crossings across the city.
The hoardings included pictures of Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, former IPS officer SR Darapuri and congress leader Sadaf Jafar, all of whom were named as accused in the violence that swept the state capital on december 19 last year.

...
Tags: anti-caa, anti caa protest, anti-caa protesters, allahabad hc, anti-caa accused
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad


Related Stories

Hoardings of anti-CAA protesters by UP govt is violation of privacy: Allahabad HC

Latest From Nation

Anil Baijal , lieutenant governor (PTI file photo)

Nirbhaya convict approaches Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal

Devotees in th process of preparing pongala (sweet pudding)

Kerala hotel under fire for sending foreign tourists to celebrate Attukal Pongala

Medics wearing protective masks inside the novel coronavirus isolation ward of Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir on coronavirus alert

A buffalo race pair kicks up the slush during a Kambala event in southern Karnataka. The Kambala races received wide attention after some of the buffalo jockeys clocked up very fast timings.

Usain Bolt of Kambala, Srinivas Gowda finishes season with record haul of medals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
 

Hey meme makers, a cool tool for you: Unscreen removes background from GIFs, videos

You can insert any background you want after stripping the existing background of your video or GIF (Photo | Unscreen.com)
 

Anushka back in haunted house for Nishabdham

Anushka stars in Nishabdham
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Women's day is not just a day, Yechury slams Modi govt's tokenism and gimmickry

Sitaram Yechury, CPIM general secretary (PTI file photo)

Jaishankar hits out at those criticising CAA

S.Jaishankar, External affairs minister (PTI)

Bihar Assembly elections: UK based woman eyes CM post

Pushpam Priya Choudhary declares herself as the President of Plurals (Image tweeted by @pushpampc13)

AP govt launches Nigha app to check malpractices in civic polls

YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Chief minister of Andhra Pradesh (image-Twitter)

Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 1 crore for Ram Temple construction from personal fund

Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham