Karnataka polls: Madhusudan Mistry grills Congress ticket aspirants

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHYAM SUNDAR VATTAM
Published Mar 9, 2018, 2:48 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 3:40 am IST
Mr Mistry, and other members of the committee were at the KPCC office to collect application forms from the party’s ticket seekers.
Bengaluru: Senior leader and chairman of the Congress screening panel for the Karnataka polls, Madhusudan Mistry has reportedly grilled ticket aspirants for the upcoming Assembly polls by posing 15-20 questions to them!

Mr Mistry, and other members of the committee were at the KPCC office to collect application forms from the party’s ticket seekers. If sources are to be believed, each aspirant was bombarded with questions ranging from why he should be given the ticket, total number of wards, performance of the sitting legislator, total number of voters, caste break-up, people's opinion on present MLA, prospects for Congress if current MLA belongs to other parties, strategy to defeat opposition candidates, number of villages in constituency, plans he/she has to win in case of getting the ticket.

 

The ticket seekers who had not expected this kind of 'quizzing' by Mr Mistry, took time to answer some questions, and remained silent on many others.

Sources said Mr Mistry, who has been a loyal soldier of the Congress party for long, is known to be a 'tough taskmaster' to deal with. He does not spare  even ministers who are ticket-aspirants at the time of interview before deciding tickets.

Several 'unprepared' ticket aspirants tried to gather information about the constituencies from their friends and local workers before meeting Mr Mistry.

