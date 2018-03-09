search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

In a first, K'taka CM Siddaramaiah unveils Kannada flag, seeks Centre’s approval

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 9, 2018, 2:38 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 3:37 am IST
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the function where the proposed Kannada flag was unveiled, in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the function where the proposed Kannada flag was unveiled, in Bengaluru on Thursday.
 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the function where the proposed Kannada flag was unveiled, in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bengaluru: Chief Minister  Siddaramaiah on Thursday  unveiled  a new tricolour Kannada flag for the state following a meeting with Kannada activists, who were persuaded to go along with the government on the fresh design.

The flag with its strips of yellow, white and red,  has a blue logo representing the erstwhile Mysuru state and Karnataka and  four lions of the national emblem etched above the state emblem of a two- headed bird ,the Ganda Bherunda. Alongside them are two Gaja Kesaris or lion -necked elephants.

 

Thursday's  meeting was attended by Kannada activists, Narayana Gowda,  Sara Govindu and  Shivaram Shetty and noted Kannada writers like Chandrashekhar Kambar. A strong opponent of the new flag,  Vatal Nagaraj of the Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha, who is in Delhi, was absent and has threatened a  massive agitation against   it.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Siddaramaiah said there was some confusion about the new state flag but it had been cleared at the meeting. The state would now approach the Centre for its approval of the new flag, he explained.

But things are not likely to go as smoothly as the CM anticipates as speaking to the Deccan Chronicle from Delhi, Mr Vatal Nagaraj, said he planned to hold a massive agitation against it.  "Mr Manu Baligar, the chairman of the committee, which pondered over the matter and recommended the new flag to the government, has no knowledge of the history of the Kannada flag. In 1960,  there was a recommendation for a yellow flag with seven petals representing the seven royal states in Karnataka. Later in 1966, I was part of the team that settled on the red and yellow flag, which is considered auspicious for the state. But now after 50  years when lakhs of Kannada flags are already flying across the state, the government has come out with this," he protested, demanding, ‘Why was white added to the flag? What is the significance? And what was the hurry to unveil it? Were people sitting on a hunger strike and dying for the announcement? This is nothing but a political stunt made with an eye on the coming elections."

Meanwhile, going by sources, pro-Kannada organisations could form a new Kannada party to fight the elections on issues like the state flag and the Mahadayi and Cauvery water disputes.

Tags: elections, siddaramaiah, kannada flag
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are how many friends one needs to be happy

If you think about it, even the hugely popular television show Friends had five close friends living happily together.
 

The Samsung S9 has a great camera, just like other phones

This combo shows photos of a sunset along the Hudson River, taken in New York with a view of New Jersey. Starting at the top left and going clockwise, the phones used are Samsung’s Galaxy S9, Apple’s iPhone X, Google’s Pixel 2 XL and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8. All top-end phones take decent photos, even in challenging low-light conditions, though there are some color variations. (AP Photo/Nick Jesdanun)
 

Here’s the Japanese concept that will help you wake up in morning

Ikigai is defined as one’s “reason for which you wake up in the morning”, which can be interpreted as your purpose in life.
 

Sanitary pad dispenser installed in Rajdhani Express

This is the first train in India in which a sanitary pad dispensation machine has been installed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Indian acid attack survivors sparkle at fashion show to spotlight equality

Acid attack victims pose on a ramp during a fashion show on the eve of International Women's Day in Thane, outskirts of Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple

Wall Street’s optimism about last year’s 10th anniversary iPhone had propelled Apple’s stock 24 per cent higher over the past 12 months, giving it a market capitalisation of $893 billion.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Laptops for college students

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru development minister KJ George at the inauguration of the Bengaluru Central University on Wednesday

Miffed JD(S) will still keep backing Congress

JD(S) state president and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy participates in a road show at Jayanagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday

Bengaluru: Will Ashok Kheny’s induction cost Congress its Mayor?

Ashok Kheny with Congress leaders D. K. Shivakumar and KPCC chief G. Parameshwar on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Congress sought backing in bypolls: hDK

Karnataka JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham