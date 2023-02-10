  
Muslims safe, secure under KCR regime: Akbaruddin

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 10, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2023, 12:48 am IST
AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi asserted that whereas Muslims felt insecure under the BJP-led government at the Centre, they were safe and secure in Telangana under Chandrashekar Rao's rule. (File Photo)
Hyderabad: While praising Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao during the Assembly session on Thursday, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi asserted that whereas Muslims felt insecure under the BJP-led government at the Centre, they were safe and secure in Telangana under Chandrashekar Rao's rule.

Akbaruddin made comments when the CM made his first appearance in the House on Thursday during the debate on Budget. Owaisi asserted that, in contrast to the BJP-led government at the Centre, the TRS (now BRS) government had taken various measures for Muslims' development since Rao became the CM in 2014.  He commended the CM for increasing funds for minorities in the Budgets every year since 2014, in contrast to the meagre allocations given by the previous TDP and Congress governments.

" During the Congress regime in 2004, only Rs 36 crore was sanctioned for minorities. But Chief Minister KCR saab increased this to Rs 1,030 crore after the formation of the Telangana state in 2014. Year after year, he increased budgetary allocations for minorities, and the Budget allocations has now reached Rs 2,200 crore for minorities,” he said amid applause from BRS ministers and MLAs. Owaisi found fault with officials of the minorities’ welfare department for improper management of these funds.

"Majority of the funds were going for minority residential educational institutions and Shaadi Mubarak scheme.  Due to this, other welfare schemes meant for minorities are facing severe fund crunch. No loans were extended to minorities through the Minorities Finance Corporation for setting up self-employment units in the last five years. Lakhs of applications are pending with the corporation," he said.

He expressed displeasure over the delay in completing the probe by CID into the encroachment of Wakf lands. "I have been raising this issue since the last four years. In the last Assembly session, the CM ordered a CID probe into this issue. I want to know the status of this probe. How many districts the CID has covered and what are the findings? When will the CID submit its inquiry report,” he asked while also requesting the state government to implement the BC Bandhu and Minority Bandhu schemes on the lines of Dalit Bandhu.

