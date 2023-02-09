  
TS Cabinet full of traitors: Revanth Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 9, 2023, 12:55 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2023, 7:29 am IST
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy in Penugonda village of Kesamudram mandal during the ‘Haath se haath jodo’ padayatra on Wednesday. (Photo by arrangement)
 TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy in Penugonda village of Kesamudram mandal during the 'Haath se haath jodo' padayatra on Wednesday. (Photo by arrangement)

WARANGAL: Around 90 percent of the ministers in the state cabinet are Telangana traitors as they had always opposed the Telangana movement. Of them, panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao is master of covert operations, alleged TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday. The third day of his ‘Haath se haath jodo’ began at Penugonda in Mahabubabad district.

Speaking to the media, he said that the days of BRS days were numbered and the Congress would form the new government in the first week of January. Once in office, the first task of the government will be on resolving the Podu land issue.

The Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is behaving in a devious manner and all the anti-KCR forces must rally behind Congress to close the doors on Rao, he appealed.

Appreciating the ideology of former MP of Khammam Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, he, however, said that Srinivas Reddy’s decision to join BJP was not a wise move. Many leaders who joined BJP earlier are facing hardships. The Congress party will welcome Srinivas Reddy and give him suitable recognition in the party, he said.

Speaking about the protests and cases lodged against him by BRS leaders for his comments on Pragathi Bhavan, Reddy said that such cases cannot deter him.

There should be a CBI inquiry against the 12 Congress MLAs, who had joined the BRS after winning on the Congress party ticket, he demanded.

