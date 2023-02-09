Congress will dethrone Razakar rule of KCR: Revanth

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on the third day of the ‘Haath se haath jodo’ padayatra at Penugonda village in Kesamudram mandal on Wednesday. (Photo by arrangement)

MAHBUBABAD: The Congress party will dethrone the Razakar ruling of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and will free the people of Telangana from the clutches of the BRS government, said the TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy.

On the third day of the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo padayatra’, Revanth addressed a gathering at the Ambedkar statue near the Officer’s Club in Mahabubabad town on Wednesday,

Revanth Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister before the election had promised the people of Mahabubabad district to take up the construction work of underground drainage. However, the promise stays unfulfilled.

“The BRS government’s rule is akin to Razakars. Ministers, MLAs and MPs are behaving like feudal lords and are involved in land, sand, mining and liquor scams. A steel plant will generate massive employment. Why has the Chief Minister not taken initiative to set up a steel plant in Bayyaram, he asked.

Revanth Reddy appealed to the people to make Congress candidates win to end the “Raksha Rajyam” of the Chief Minister.