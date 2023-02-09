BJP plans 11,000 street corner meetings across Telangana from February 10 to 25

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party MPs, MLAs, state office-bearers and leaders of all frontal organisations will participate in the meetings. (Representational Image/DC)

HYDERABAD: BJP is all set to conduct 11,000 street corner meetings across the state from February 10 to 25. Aiming to simultaneously expose the failures of the BRS government and highlighting achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre, the meetings will cover all rural and urban areas.

Senior party leaders have been deputed to all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the state while in-charges of the meetings have been directed to tell the people of BRS irregularities and failures,

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash, who is in-charge of Musheerabad Assembly constituency for the street corner meetings, said that the party cadre is quite enthusiastic about the meetings.

"All frontal organisations will work collectively to put the party on the victory path in the next Assembly elections,” he said.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party MPs, MLAs, state office-bearers and leaders of all frontal organisations will participate in the meetings.

Attractive and catchy publicity material like pamphlets, banners and flags will be distributed in all constituencies.

Meanwhile, another spokesperson T. Veerender Goud said that the party’s central leadership and Bandi Sanjay are hopeful of the initiative’s success. It is a new concept to reach the people, he said.