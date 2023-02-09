AP first in India to take up land resurvey: Minister

The committee, including ministers Botsa Satyanarayana and Dharmana Prasada Rao, met on Wednesday. It noted that 30 modern drones, 70 base stations and 1,330 GNSS rovers are being used to take up the land resurvey in the state. (Representational Image)

VIJAYAWADA: A cabinet sub-committee on Jagananna Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha scheme, headed by mines minister for Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, has stated that Andhra Pradesh is first to take up land resurvey in the country.

The committee, including ministers Botsa Satyanarayana and Dharmana Prasada Rao, met on Wednesday. It noted that 30 modern drones, 70 base stations and 1,330 GNSS rovers are being used to take up the land resurvey in the state.

So far, resurvey has been completed in nearly 2,000 villages and permanent title deeds have been handed over to the beneficiaries.

Speaking later, the ministers said two lakh mutations have been resolved in 4.3 lakh sub-divisions. They asked officials to fulfil the target of distributing title deeds to beneficiaries in 17,461 villages by end of December.

The ministers said the state government has taken all necessary measures to ensure justice to residents living on gramakantam lands. They also felt the need to expedite works like drone survey, ground truthing, preparation of maps, verification, serving of notices, resolving disputes and planting survey stones.