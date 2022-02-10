Nation Politics 09 Feb 2022 KCR fine-tunes elect ...
Nation, Politics

KCR fine-tunes election strategy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 10, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2022, 6:44 am IST
Party sources said Rao would come up with more such strategies to sustain political momentum in favour of the TRS till 2023 Assembly polls
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC Image)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is sharpening his 'political strategies' in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly polls.  He has been picking up one issue after the other since November last year and making the party's rank and file go to the people and ensure that the TRS sets the agenda and other parties follow suit.

Starting with the issues of paddy procurement, the Centre's farm laws to union budget, drafting new Constitution and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Telangana formation, Chandrashekar Rao is pushing Opposition parties into defensive mode. Party sources said Rao would come up with more such strategies to sustain political momentum and tempo in favour of the TRS till 2023 Assembly polls.

 

Normally, Opposition parties hit the streets to protest on any issue but Rao is devising strategies making the ruling TRS hit the streets on various issues and keeping Opposition parties in a dilemma over what issue they need to take up to counter the TRS.

While the TRS called for protest rallies across the state on Wednesday against the Prime Minister’s remarks on Telangana formation, Opposition Congress, Left parties and other outfits such as Prof Kodandaram's TJS were forced to hit the roads and undertake agitation programmes on their own on the same issue while BJP leaders were forced to maintain silence on this issue.

 

Rao's next focus areas to target the BJP and hold agitation programmes are Singareni Collieries, power reforms, subsidy cut on fertilises, enhanced reservations for Muslims and STs. The TRS wants to take up these issues aggressively to the public stating that the BJP wants to privatise Singareni, stop free power supply to farmers, increase prices of fertilisers and deliberately delaying approval to enhanced quota for Muslims and STs despite TS Legislative Assembly passing the Act in April 2017.

In his first term in office from 2014 June to 2018 December and the second term from 2018 December till Dubbak Assembly bypoll in November 2020, Rao’s political strategy revolved around weakening the prime Opposition Congress. He could successfully weaken the Congress by taking its MLAs and MLCs into TRS fold thereby stripping Congress of 'prime Opposition party' status in both Legislative Assembly and Council.

 

However, the emergence of the BJP as a strong political force in Telangana from 2019 Lok Sabha polls in which BJP sprang a surprise by winning four Lok Sabha seats, made Rao rework his political strategy. The TRS felt the heat of BJP again in Dubbak Assembly bypoll and GHMC polls in 2020-end, where BJP registered decent victories and vote share.

But the flashpoint was BJP's stunning victory in Huzurabad Assembly bypoll in November 2021, which Chandrashekar Rao fought like a 'do-or-die battle' and made him realise that he had to take BJP more seriously than the Congress if he wanted to achieve hat-trick by retaining power for third term in 2023 Assembly polls.

 

When the BJP was attracting all political limelight with Huzurabad victory on November 2, Rao raked up the paddy procurement issue within two days and targetted the BJP government at the Centre. He called for protests across the state on November 12 and himself sat on dharna at Indira Park on November 18, for the first time in his capacity as the Chief Minister, demanding the Centre to procure paddy from Telangana in rabi.  This forced the Congress and the BJP to take up the paddy issue thus diverting attention from the BJP's victory in Huzurabad.

 

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samiti (trs), chief minister k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

School children wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend a class on the first day of partial reopening of government schools in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India logs over 67 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,241 fatalities

People at a polling station to cast their votes during the voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

UP Elections 2022: Voting for phase-1 begins, 623 candidates in fray

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with others, releases party manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra' for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at UPCC headquarter, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)

Priyanka releases third poll manifesto for UP; vows farm loan waiver in 10 days

TRS MP K.R. Suresh Reddy (ANI)

TRS slams food subsidy cuts: '90 crore poor ignored in Budget'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tripura former BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Ashish Saha join Congress

Tripura MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha speak to the media after submitting their resignation papers to Tripura Legislative Assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty, in Agartala on February 7, 2022. (PTI)

Battle lines drawn in Tamil Nadu's urban local body polls

The SEC has also appointed flying squads to check transport of cash and articles meant for distribution to voters. (Representational image: PTI)

BJP woos Uttar Pradesh: Free power for farmers; 10-yr jail for love jihad

Union Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and others release 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra', ahead of state assembly elections, in Lucknow, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

ED planning to arrest Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Nitin Gadkari to release BJP's manifesto for Goa Assembly polls today

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->