Harish Rao criticises PM Modi for remarks on bifurcation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 9, 2022, 1:36 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2022, 7:38 am IST
Harish said Modi's comments proved beyond doubt that he continued to spew venom against Telangana even after 8 years after its formation
Harish charged Modi with 'discriminating' Telangana and deliberately not implementing the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act since he became the Prime Minister eight years ago in 2014. — DC file image
 Harish charged Modi with 'discriminating' Telangana and deliberately not implementing the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act since he became the Prime Minister eight years ago in 2014. — DC file image

HYDERABAD: Finance and health minister T. Harish Rao lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments made in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday on the issue of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and formation of Telangana state.

Harish was speaking at an awareness programme on Dalit Bandhu scheme organised at Husnabad in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

 

Harish said Modi's comments proved beyond doubt that he continued to spew venom against Telangana even nearly eight years after formation of state as he was unable to digest the fact that Telangana overtook Gujarat in development on several fronts.

He said Modi's comments also proved how he was against the formation of Telangana state. Terming Modi as 'anti-Telangana', Harish said Modi's comments not only caused pain to Telangana people but also insulted them.

Charging Modi of 'discriminating' Telangana and deliberately not implementing the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act since he became the Prime Minister eight years ago in 2014, Harish said, "Whenever Modi speaks about Telangana, it clearly shows his hatred and anger towards Telangana. He says bifurcation of AP was not done in a proper manner. He earlier said mother (Andhra Pradesh) died while delivering the baby (Telangana) due to the faulty process adopted during bifurcation. He now says, AP and Telangana are suffering due to bifurcation. Telangana made rapid strides in development and even overtook Gujarat on several fronts."

 

...
