Stir over PM's remarks a political ploy: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The hue and cry being raised by the TRS leaders over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh was a political drama being played out by them, alleged BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was trying to implement a Kalvakuntla Constitution in the state, in place of the original Constitution drafted by Babasaheb BR Ambedkar.

“If there is Kalvakuntla Constitution, people won’t get jobs and double bedroom houses. And Dalits won’t get three acres and none of them can aspire to become the chief minister. You won’t find Ambedkar statues but only KCR statues,” he said.

He warned that there is no question of leaving KCR till he tenders an unconditional apology for his comments on the Indian Constitution.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday along with Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and former MLC N Ramachandra Rao, Sanjay Kumar alleged that the entire drama was being enacted only to divert the attention of the people of Telangana, who were agitating against the unsavoury comments of Rao on rewriting of the Constitution.

He wondered what was wrong in Modi’s comments on the state bifurcation and why TRS leaders were burning his effigies.

“Has Modi opposed the formation of Telangana and stalled the bifurcation bill? He only referred to the manner in which the bifurcation was done, while explaining how the people of the country, right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari had suffered problems because of Congress misrule,” he pointed out.

“People would be accursed if Rao continues as the chief minister,” he said.

He reminded that the BJP had taken a stand in favour of separate Telangana much before the TRS came into existence. “Our party had adopted a resolution at the Kakinada conclave in 1996 in support of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. The party had been committed to its slogan of one-vote-two-states since then,” he said.

The Vajpayee-led NDA government had decided to form Telangana state then itself, but it had lacked the required majority in Parliament to do so. Moreover, then AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was the convenor of the NDA, was against the bifurcation, he pointed out.