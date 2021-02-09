Nation Politics 09 Feb 2021 KCR aide helping lan ...
Nation, Politics

KCR aide helping land mafia in Huzurnagar: Uttam Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2021, 2:24 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2021, 2:24 am IST
Reddy said local people suspect that the land mafia was enjoying backing of TRS MP Santosh Kumar
The Nalgonda MP said that after the TRS won the Huzurnagar Assembly by-elections in 2019, local TRS leaders, in connivance with police and officials, encroached upon thousands of acres of land, worth several hundred crores. — Twitter
 The Nalgonda MP said that after the TRS won the Huzurnagar Assembly by-elections in 2019, local TRS leaders, in connivance with police and officials, encroached upon thousands of acres of land, worth several hundred crores. — Twitter

Hyderabad:  Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that people in Huzurnagar are suspecting that a principal aide of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and TRS MP Santosh Kumar was helping the land mafia locally. 

“People are wondering why when there is such a huge uproar against grabbing of government and tribal lands across the state, why is the district and state administration maintaining complete silence on the issue. TRS councillors and party leaders themselves are saying that government and tribal lands worth hundreds of crores were forcibly being grabbed by unscrupulous elements in Huzurnagar,” he said.

 

“As an MLA, who previously represented Huzurnagar constituency for four terms, I got roads laid and brought immense development. Yet, there were no encroachments. However, now, some brokers, connected with a close aide of the CM, purchased documents from the tribals,” he said.

The Nalgonda MP said that after the TRS won the Huzurnagar Assembly by-elections in 2019, local TRS leaders, in connivance with police and officials, encroached upon thousands of acres of land, worth several hundred crores. He said he had made several representations with authorities against such encroachments. Subsequently, one MRO was also suspended from the post.

 

However, Mr Reddy said the local administration was expressing its helplessness in controlling the land mafia, citing “pressure from top” as the reason. He said local people suspect that the land mafia was enjoying backing of TRS MP Santosh Kumar.

He said the top TRS leadership was allegedly pressuring local authorities to allow encroachment of tribal lands. He also alleged that gundas from Bihar have been hired to carry out attacks on Telangana’s native tribals.

The State government must act against operatives of the land mafia to protect tribal lands or else the Congress would launch a serious agitation, he warned.

 

The TPCC chief condemned Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay for his remarks against him, saying, “I have served India as an Airforce pilot and fought against enemies at the borders in the air. Is this the respect Bandi Sanjay has for those who serve in the armed forces?”

He dared Bandi Sanjay to convince the Centre to order a probe against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family members, instead of merely making statements against their corruption. He said that both BJP and TRS were two sides of the same coin, who had a secret pact with the sole intention of damaging the Congress in Telangana.

 

...
Tags: uttam kumar reddy, bandi sanjay, kcr, santosh kumar, tribal lands encroached telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The government's state budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year had allocated just 6.69% of the total outlay to the education sector, making it the state’s lowest ever in terms of percentage.(Representational Photo:DC)

Education budget downsized by 20 per cent in TS

The TRS chief remained silent even after Sanjay ridiculed his last trip to New Delhi, which he said was a desperate attempt to please the national leadership. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR remains on backfoot against BJP, hints ‘all set’ at top

Though KCR did not refer to which new party he was talking about, all TRS leaders at the meeting seemed to understand instantly what he was alluding to, given the recent widespread speculations that YSR’s daughter was planning to launch her own party in Telangana soon. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR’s badinage on Jagan’s sister: New party? Is it easy?

Speaking on the occasion, he felt the need to take up expansion of Karakatta road and to connect other roads linked to it in order to facilitate quicker development of Amaravati region. (Photo: twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Jagan calls for fast-tracking works in Amaravati region



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Force abroad conspiring to destroy Indian tea but we will not let it happen: PM Modi

Pointing out that a special scheme entailing ₹1,000 crore was announced in the Budget for the welfare of the tea community in Assam, he said this would make the lives of the workers easier.(Photo:PTI)

Shah takes aim at Didi for promoting nephew

Shah and Rajib, present at the rally, slammed Mamata Banerjee for blocking central schemes like PM Kishan Samman Nidhi in the state. (Photo:PTI)

Central funds to Telugu states get reduced

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)

Change in Bengal inevitable; BJP's Rath Yatra may strengthen process: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Image source: Twitter@drharshvardhan)

TD blames CM Jagan for AP’s no show in union budget

TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu (Image source: DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham