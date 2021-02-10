Jagan distances himself from Sharmila on Telangana party

Hyderabad: Ending speculations and theories of conspiracy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has wasted no time in distancing himself from his sister Y S Sharmila and her plans to float a political outfit in Telangana.

The YSR Congress supremo also made it clear that he was against expanding the party in Telangana as it would hurt the interests of people of his own state and give an opportunity to political forces in the neighbouring State to widen gap among people by raking up sentiments.

“There is a difference of opinion between brother and sister on expanding the party in Telangana and the issue is being discussed for last three months. Both are firm in their respective views and she has finally chosen her path,” said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor to Chief Minister on public affairs. He, however, sought to underplay the divide in the family by saying that it was only a difference of opinion and it would not harm their personal relationship.

Sharmila, on the other hand, tried to retain ambiguity over her brother’s stand vis-à-vis her political moves. Asked if Jagan Mohan Reddy was in approval of her moves, she shot back saying “Did he tell you (the reporter) the other way? He is my elder brother and I am of the view that I have his blessings.”

It was evident from Tuesday’s political developments in the YSR’s family that Sharmila took a plunge into direct politics out of anger of being neglected by her brother and was forced to choose Telangana as she can’t afford a direct confrontation with Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A rank outsider, to be more precise an “Andhrite”, she seems to be unmindful of her success in Telangana but the real objective, it appears, is to put her brother in a tight spot. “It seems more as an act of vengeance which normally Jagan is accused of pursuing with rival politicians,” a senior party leader said adding that at the best she might want to prove a point to Jagan by winning from any Lok Sabha segment in Telangana which has settlers vote as a deciding factor.

Incidentally, the first salvo against Sharmila was fired by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president A Revanth Reddy, who represents Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment which has considerable settlers vote. He dared Sharmila to implead in the ongoing legal battle against the proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme to prove her sincerity towards Telangana. He also demanded that she should offer an apology to families of several people, who sacrificed their lives for separate statehood, for the tough stand taken by both her father and brother against division.

Sensing such troubles in advance, Ramakrishna Reddy made it clear that it would be no more a family matter once she crossed the line and decided to pursue her politics. “If anything arises in future, it is between two parties and two ideologies,” he pointed out.