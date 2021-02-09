Jagan calls for fast-tracking works in Amaravati region

Speaking on the occasion, he felt the need to take up expansion of Karakatta road and to connect other roads linked to it in order to facilitate quicker development of Amaravati region. (Photo: twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to expedite the expansion of Karakatta road to a four-lane one and develop all other roads connected to it as it was crucial for development of Amaravati region.

He reviewed several key projects coming up under Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority and also being taken up in Visakhapatnam with minister for municipal administration Botsa Satyanarayana and senior officials at his camp office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he felt the need to take up expansion of Karakatta road and to connect other roads linked to it in order to facilitate quicker development of Amaravati region. He called for expediting works related to connecting the seed access road to the main road and also completion of the Happy Nest project by an early date. He sought completion of all pending projects and works related to buildings in Amaravati region.

Earlier, officials informed that the Karakatta road expansion involves an expenditure of Rs 150 crore.

With regard to project proposals in Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister reviewed the proposed project on 13.59 acres along the coast line in the steel city as the TD government had given the land to Lulu Group on a lease basis at a nominal price for 33 years. He reviewed some proposals meant to increase sources of revenue.

Officials from National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited and APIIC detailed about several proposals.

NBCC officials said that construction of commercial plazas and residential complexes would fetch at least Rs 1,450 crore of net income to the state government