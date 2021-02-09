Nation Politics 09 Feb 2021 CM Jagan's sist ...
Nation, Politics

CM Jagan's sister YS Sharmila holds talks over future political plans

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2021, 7:42 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2021, 9:04 pm IST
She began her interaction sessions with followers from Nalgonda followed by Warangal, Khammam, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's younger sister Y S Sharmila. (DC Image)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's younger sister Y S Sharmila. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Y S Sharmila, younger sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday initiated consultations with fans and followers of her late father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy on her future political course of action.

A few hundreds of people thronged her Lotus Pond residence which witnessed high voltage activity by her fans. She made the world known her intent to establish own identity in politics in a symbolic way - none of the numerous billboards erected all over had photographs of her Chief Minister brother. The photographs of YSR’s wife Vijayamma who is honorary president of YSR Congress were also missing. The billboards have only YSR’s image and that of her walking as part of padayatra when she understood Jagan Mohan Reddy was jailed in a CBI graft case.

 

Draped in a white saree with green floral border Sharmila came on to the makeshift dias to greet people.

Sources close to Sharmila said about 1000 were invited and majority took part in the consultations which were held in batches. She began her interaction sessions with followers from erstwhile Nalgonda to be followed with those from Warangal, Khammam, Ranga Reddy  and Hyderabad districts.

Sharmila had helped her brother in poll campaigns twice before. She is, however, believed to have fallen out with his brother and decided to pursue her own career in politics after she was denied both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats.

 

The YSR’s daughter is said to have been preparing ground to float a political outfit and build it in Telangana.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


