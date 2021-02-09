Nation Politics 09 Feb 2021 AP records turnout o ...
Nation, Politics

AP records turnout of voters at 81.67 pc in gram panchayat polls in phase-1

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2021, 11:15 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2021, 12:23 am IST
Krishna topped with 85.06 followed by Visakhapatnam with 84.2, while ht lowest is Srikakulam with 75.77
Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat polls completed peacefully, pictureused for representational purposesonly (Image source: PTI
 Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat polls completed peacefully, pictureused for representational purposesonly (Image source: PTI

Vijayawada: The first phase of gram panchayat polls went off peacefully with average poll percentage registered at 81.67 in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.
As the polling started at 6.30 am in all 12 districts, the turnout of voters was sluggish during the initial hours and soon  picked up pace and a large number of voters started to turn up at the polling booths to exercise their franchise.

Accordingly, when the average state poll percentage was registered at 11.28 at 8.30 am, it soon picked up pace and registered at 34.28 by 10.30 am. By 12.30 pm, the average poll percentage was 62.02 and by 2.30 pm, it was 75.55. By 3.30 pm at which time, the polling was concluded, the state average was 81.67.

 

District-wise poll percentage includes: Srikakulam-75.77, Visakhapatnam-84.23, East Godavari-82.80, West Godavari-80.29, Krishna-85.06, Guntur-83.04, Prakasam-80.92, Nellore-80.62, Chittoor-83.47, Kadapa-78, Kurnool-83.55 and Anantapur-82.80. The highest poll percentage in the state was registered in Krishna district at 85.06 and the lowest was at Srikakulam at 75.77. 

The State Election Commission held polling for election of sarpanchs to 2,723 gram panchayats and also for 20,157 ward members for a total of 3,249 positions of sarpanch and 32,502 positions of ward members. The remaining positions 525 sarpanchs and 12,185 positions of ward members were elected unanimously. Election was not held for the position of sarpanch at Velicharla gram panchayat in Nellore district as no nomination was filed.

 

Meanwhile, state election commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar expressed satisfaction over successful completion of gram panchayat polls in phase-1 in the state and also for huge turnout of voters with enthusiasm to exercise their franchise. He said that the election was held by and large peacefully compared with previous times, barring a few incidents. He appreciated the District Collectors,  SPs, observers and the polling staff for conduct of elections peacefully. He wished the same trend to be continued in the next phase of polls in the state. 

 

With regard to stray incidents during the polling, police took a sarpanch contestant of Kothapalli gram panchayat of S.R. Puram mandal in Chittoor district for allegedly pouring water in the ballot box. In Kadapa district, police took some people into custody on charges of distributing nose studs to women to influence them at Duvvuri mandal. In Prakasam district, police seized cash when it was being distributed to the voters at Sudivaripalem of Inkollu mandal. So was the case at Thokalapudi village of Veeravasaram mandal in West Godavari, as the police caught a sarpanch contestant on charges of distribution of cash to the voters.

 

...
Tags: ap gram panchayat polls, andhra pradesh government gram panchayat polls, ap phase -1 gram panchayat polls, andhra pradesh state election commissioner nimmagadda ramesh kumar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Jagan distances himself from Sharmila on Telangana party

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's younger sister Y S Sharmila. (DC Image)

CM Jagan's sister YS Sharmila holds talks over future political plans

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Image source: PTI)

Uttarakhand tragedy: Khattar gives Rs 11 crore from CM's Relief Fund

NDRF personnel carry a dead body recovered from debris after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off Sunday morning, releasing water trapped behind it in Reni, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. (National Disaster Response Force via AP)

Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Death toll rises to 28



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TD blames CM Jagan for AP’s no show in union budget

TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu (Image source: DC Image)

AP, including Polavaram project, gets no funds in union budget

Polavaram project, used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Budget 2021: India opens purse strings

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image source: PTI)

TRS MLA’s house stoned after questioning Ram temple fund drive

BJP activists throw chairs at the house of Parkal TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy on Sunday

Temporary suspension of internet again at Delhi's three border protest sites

The internet has been suspended in view of the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) call given by the farmers' unions for Saturday, officials said. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham