Party leaders want me to contest Lok Sabha polls from Madha: Sharad Pawar

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2019, 11:28 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2019, 11:28 am IST
After representing Madha in the Lok Sabha during 2009 to 2014, Pawar had said he will not contest Lok Sabha elections anymore.
Sharad Pawar has no desire to contest the election, but he assured them that he will think about their demand. (File Photo)
 Sharad Pawar has no desire to contest the election, but he assured them that he will think about their demand. (File Photo)

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said on Friday that some of his party colleagues are insisting that he contest Lok Sabha election from Madha in south-western Maharashtra this time.

He had no desire to contest election, but he assured them that he will think about their demand, Mr Pawar said.

 

The former Union minister was speaking to reporters after chairing a party meeting to take overview of constituencies ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about the speculation that he may contest from Madha again, Mr Pawar, currently a Rajya Sabha member, said, "During the meeting, some senior party leaders and the sitting MP from Madha insisted that I contest election (from Madha)."

The constituency which is in Solapur district is currently represented in the Lok Sabha by NCP's Vijaysinh Mohite Patil.

"I have not taken any decision so far and I have no desire (to contest election), but some party leaders clearly said that the way they obey my policy decisions, I too should respect their decision," he said.

He told them he would think about it, the NCP chief added. After representing Madha in the Lok Sabha during 2009 to 2014, Pawar had said he will not contest Lok Sabha elections anymore.

