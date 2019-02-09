search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

N Chandrababu Naidu’s Deeksha in New Delhi to cost Andhra Pradesh Rs 2 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Feb 9, 2019, 12:23 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2019, 12:23 am IST
The AP finance department has released budget release order for Rs 2 crore to make arrangements.
N. Chandrababu Naidu
 N. Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu proposed one-day Deeksha in New Delhi on February 11, to demand special status for the state, will cost the government Rs 2 crore.

The AP finance department has released budget release order for Rs 2 crore to make arrangements.

 

Of this, it has released Rs 1,12,16,465. This expenditure excludes the charges for a special aircraft to fly the CM.

To mobilise the public for the Deeksha, the AP government has hired two special trains with 20 compartments each from SCR. One train will start from Anantapur and the other from Srikakulam to reach New Delhi by February 10 to transport activists of political parties and organisations to participate in the deeksha.

The two special trains set off on Friday. The protocol wing of the AP general administration department said the special train from Srikakulam cost Rs 59,49,380 and the one from Anantapur Rs 42,67,085. The government deposited `10 lakh for the coaches. The total comes to Rs 1,12,16,465.

...
Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, deeksha, budget
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana Rashtra Samithi

Telangana Rashtra Samithi plans to shock Congress in Lok Sabha polls

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati may be asked to pay for elephants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says chowkidar won’t forgive corrupt

HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy shows ‘proof’ of BJP bribing MLA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahemdabad celebrating single-hood: the anti-Valentine’s series

MBA Chaiwala is enthusiastically promoting and celebrating Valentine’s day as a day for singles instead. (Photo: MBA Chai Wala/Facebook)
 

Good to see the old MS Dhoni back, his presence will be vital for India: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj has left no stone unturned in his preparations and is raring to go full throttle for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL. (Photo: PTI)
 

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

Known hardware specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro states that the device will sport a 32MP popup selfies camera, while the rear panel will have three camera, the largest being a 48MP quad pixel sensor.
 

Ajay Devgn wins an Audi on Koffee With Karan 6 for this hilarious reply

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)
 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi govt wrote off 3.5 lakh crore debt of industrialists: Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Friday mocked the Modi government for announcing support of Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmers when it allegedly wrote off Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans of 15 big industrialists. (File Photo)

Rafale chief negotiator condemns attempts to malign deal

Shocking that PMO was holding 'parallel negotiations' on Rafale: A K Antony

Antony said, 'the government should immediately accede to the opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and the latter should meet and go through all the records'. (Photo: PTI)

Chandrababu Naidu to hold agitation in Delhi, hires 2 trains for protestors

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will hold a protest against the central government for alleged non-cooperation in fulfilling Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and other promises like special status. (File Photo)

Mamata Banerjee not Jhansi Ki Rani, but Kim Jong-un of North Korea: Giriraj Singh

Singh said, 'Maybe this is an abusive remark towards 'Jhansi ki Rani.' She can be a Putana (demon), who has destroyed the whole West Bengal. She can become Kim Jong-un, who can kill those who speak against her.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham