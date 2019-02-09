search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

‘Far from truth’: Yeddyurappa on audio clips released by CM Kumaraswamy

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2019, 11:53 am IST
BJP Karnataka president B S Yeddyurappa rubbished as 'fake' and 'a concocted story' audio clips released by state chief minister.
Shortly after Kumaraswamy released the clips, Yeddyurappa said he had not met anyone to woo JD(S) lawmaker Nagana Gouda (File Photo)
 Shortly after Kumaraswamy released the clips, Yeddyurappa said he had not met anyone to woo JD(S) lawmaker Nagana Gouda (File Photo)

Bengaluru: BJP Karnataka president B S Yeddyurappa Friday rubbished as “fake” and “a concocted story” audio clips released by state chief minister H D Kumaraswamy about his alleged bid to lure an MLA to topple the Congress-JD(S) government.

Shortly after Kumaraswamy released the clips, Yeddyurappa said he had not met anyone to woo JD(S) lawmaker Nagana Gouda as alleged and that the charge against him was “far from the truth.”

 

Yeddyurappa said he went to Devadurga, where the MLA’s son Sharan Gouda claimed to have met him and recorded the conversation, to visit a temple and flew back to the city.

Kumaraswamy had “concocted” the story to hide his failures and inability to keep the JD(S) and Congress flock together, Yeddyurappa told reporters here.

“It is a fake audio... I have not met anyone.

Kumaraswamy is trying to hide his failures. This is a drama,” Yeddyurappa said.

He said the Kumaraswamy government had lost the trust of the people and had “no moral right” to continue in office.

“Kumaraswamy himself is a film producer. He is an expert in voice recording.... whatever the charge he has made is baseless,” Yeddyurappa said.

He also dismissed a claim by the chief minister that he had spoken in the audio about a “Rs 50 crore” offer to the assembly speaker.

“I will retire from politics if it (the allegation) is proved...If I had spoken like this (about the speaker), if it is proved... I will resign as an MLA and quit politics.”

...
Tags: hd kumaraswamy, yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Without naming anyone, the Shiv Sena said that Modi was expected to answer if the deal was finalised to strengthen the Air Force or a financially-troubled industrialist. (Representational Image)

PM should answer if Rafale deal meant to strengthen IAF or not: Shiv Sena

The TDP workers shouted slogans demanding implementation of special category status for Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

TDP to protest against PM Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh tomorrow

'This time BJP govt cannot get away with manipulating factual information regarding the negotiations for their benefit,' he further added in another tweet. (Photo: ANI)

Chandrababu Naidu lashes out at PM Modi on Rafale, demands independent probe

On Friday evening, Modi was shown black flags in at least four different locations as soon as he landed in Guwahati (File Photo)

Protesters again wave black flags at Modi in Assam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

American man on way to Pak to join LeT arrested at US airport

A teenager in Texas was charged by the FBI with using social media to recruit people on behalf of the terror group.(Representational Image)
 

Five 'Hitler' paintings to go under hammer in Nuremberg

It sparked anger that the Nazi memorabilia market is alive and well. (Representational Image)
 

Ahemdabad celebrating single-hood: the anti-Valentine’s series

MBA Chaiwala is enthusiastically promoting and celebrating Valentine’s day as a day for singles instead. (Photo: MBA Chai Wala/Facebook)
 

Good to see the old MS Dhoni back, his presence will be vital for India: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj has left no stone unturned in his preparations and is raring to go full throttle for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL. (Photo: PTI)
 

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

Known hardware specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro states that the device will sport a 32MP popup selfies camera, while the rear panel will have three camera, the largest being a 48MP quad pixel sensor.
 

Ajay Devgn wins an Audi on Koffee With Karan 6 for this hilarious reply

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Protesters again wave black flags at Modi in Assam

On Friday evening, Modi was shown black flags in at least four different locations as soon as he landed in Guwahati (File Photo)

Party leaders want me to contest Lok Sabha polls from Madha: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar has no desire to contest the election, but he assured them that he will think about their demand. (File Photo)

Beer to be costly, excise duty on production unit doubled: K'taka CM

Beer will cost more as will other low alcoholic beverages in Karnataka from April 1. (File Photo)

Congress Legislature Party to seek disqualification of four MLAs

The party has decided to give a letter to Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar requesting him to disqualify the four MLAs on the basis of the anti-defection law.

Will retire from politics if probe proves it’s my voice: BS Yeddyurappa

B.S. Yeddyurappa
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham