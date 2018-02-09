search on deccanchronicle.com
Karnataka: Minister Vinay Kulkarni’s dark humour plays into BJP’s hands

Published Feb 9, 2018, 3:01 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2018, 3:01 am IST
 BJP minister C T Ravi

Bengaluru: Mines and geology minister, Vinay Kulkarni, left his ministerial colleagues and the ruling party members red-faced in the Legislative Assembly when he said that former BJP minister C T Ravi could be "the next Hindu activist victim in Karnataka", on Thursday.

His comment triggered a furore in the House, with agriculture minister Krishna Byre Gowda stepping in to express regret and pacify the Opposition. Mr. Kulkarni made the remark when senior BJP legislator R Ashok raised the murder of Mr Kadaresh, husband of a BJP corporator, and wondered who the next victim could be. "Earlier it was Rudresh, now it is Kadaresh. We don't know who is next on the list, " he said.

 

BJP legislators were on their feet, with the former minister demanding an explanation on whether anyone had hatched a plan against him. Mr D N Jeevaraj reminded the House of an existing threat to Mr Ravi's life and a complaint lodged with Superintendent of Police, Chikkamagalur.  Mr Ashok said such threats to MLAs had become commonplace and at least four to five had received threats to their life.

Opposition leader Mr Jagadish Shettar said such statements revealed the mindset of the government. Mr Krishna Byre Gowda expressed regret over such comments made in the House.

