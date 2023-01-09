  
Pravasi Bharatiyas are 'brand ambassadors' of India on foreign soil: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jan 9, 2023, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2023, 12:24 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C. Patel upon his arrival in Indore on Monday to take part in the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. — PTI
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C. Patel upon his arrival in Indore on Monday to take part in the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. — PTI

INDORE/ NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the diaspora has a significant role to play as "brand ambassadors of India" in the journey of the country as it enters the "Amrit Kaal" (the perfect time to start a new venture as per Vedic astrology) of the next 25 years.

Unveiling the 17th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Indore city in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said, "I consider the diaspora as brand ambassadors of India on foreign soil. Your role is diverse. You are brand ambassadors of India’s heritage, yoga, ayurved, cottage industries, handicrafts and also millets (on foreign soil)."

Modi said that the global community is watching India keenly with curiosity as the country made rapid progress in several sectors.

He said that India is taking over the G20 presidency this year and the responsibility comes with a great opportunity to make the world aware of India’s past experiences to attain a sustainable future and learn from these experiences.
At the PBD convention, the PM said: "The G20 is not just a diplomatic event; it should be turned into a historic event of public participation".

Highlighting the country’s achievements, the PM said India has emerged as a global economy during the current period of pandemic induced global instability and became the fifth largest economy in the world.

He also highlighted India’s successful foray into the cashless economy and fintech and said that 40 per cent of the world's real-time digital transactions are being done in India.

He said that India has caught global attention due to its rapid growth in several sectors and the diaspora has an important role to play in addressing the desire among the world community to know more about India.

He urged the diaspora to enrich their knowledge not only about India’s culture and tradition but also about the nation’s progress so they could project them suitably in their respective countries.

He also lauded the Pravasi Bharatiyas for the role they have played in the development of their respective countries.

"The feeling of pride in being the mother of democracy increases manifold when Pravasi Bharatiyas are talked about as democratic, peaceful and disciplined citizens in different parts of the world," Modi said and called upon the universities in India to document the contributions made by the diaspora in their respective countries for the benefit of the students.

He said that today, India has the opportunity to become not only the knowledge centre but also the skill capital of the world and the skill capital can become the engine of world growth.

During his address, the PM heaped praise on Indore, saying that the city is ahead of its time not only in cleanliness but also in the preservation of its heritage. The delicacies of Indore are mouthwatering.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister released a commemorative postal stamp and launched the first digital PBD exhibition, "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav — Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle."

The three-day PBD Convention, which is being held from January 8 to 10, is the "flagship event of the ministry of external affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas Indians".

The theme of the ongoing PBD convention is "Diaspora: Reliable partners for

India’s progress in Amrit Kaal". Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries had registered for the PBD Convention.

The Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was celebrated on Sunday, a day before the commemoration of PBD.

 

