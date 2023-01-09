  
Pawan and Naidu to lead fight of parties against GO-1 

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Jan 9, 2023, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2023, 1:20 pm IST
Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan sought cancellation of the GO that banned meetings on public roads. (DC)
Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan lashed out at the YSR Congress government on Sunday, saying it was creating anarchy in the state by restraining opposition leaders from normal activities, via the GO-1.

The two leaders sought cancellation of the GO that banned meetings on public roads. They resolved to open a joint front against the Jagan government by uniting all Opposition parties in the state and fight for “protection of democracy.”
Pawan and Naidu affirmed that a poll alliance between TD, JS and others against the YSRC would be formalized by the time of the 2024 polls.

Pawan visited Naidu's residence to extend his party’s support to the TD's fight against GO-1. “Andhra Pradesh is passing through a worse situation than the Emergency,” the actor- politician said.

PK said, “I would hold discussions with all the parties and the BJP to unite them in a fight against the YSRC to ensure that the anti-incumbency votes would not split in AP.” He welcomed the BRS party into Andhra Pradesh stating that this was good.

Chandrababu said attempts were being made to stifle the voice of the Opposition in the state. “All opposition parties along with people's organisations will wage a joint war to save democracy in AP,” he said.

Pawan alleged that the state government was creating obstacles to Naidu’s tour in Kuppam. “I called on Chandrababu today to express my solidarity with him. We discussed the prevailing situation in the state, particularly after the GO-1 was issued. Clearly, the YSRC government is trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition.”

''The Jagan-led government is acting in an atrocious manner and brought in the colonial-era ban on public meetings so as to stifle the voice of the Opposition,'' he said.

PK alleged that welfare pensions were being withdrawn at will and there was no Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers. “The attitude that no one should question the YSRCP government is condemnable.”

Chandrababu noted that he represented the Kuppam assembly segment seven times but was not allowed to visit the constituency now. “Is it not the duty of the police to provide security when I organise meetings,” he asked.

The TD chief said he and PK would take the issues of AP like GO-1 to the notice of the governor and the Union Government, seeking their intervention, if necessary. “This government does not want Pawan Kalyan and TD general secretary Nara Lokesh to undertake Padayatras. We shall fight this out to save democracy,” Naidu warned.

