  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 09 Jan 2023 Lesser know parties ...
Nation, Politics

Lesser know parties raise 'Telangana' missing in BRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jan 9, 2023, 12:13 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2023, 12:13 am IST
Leaders of these political parties hope that the Telangana protagonists who powered the separate Telangana statehood agitation and those who are critical of TRS and its policies in the new state may now be seeking an alternative political entity to uphold the identity of Telangana State. (File photo: DC)
 Leaders of these political parties hope that the Telangana protagonists who powered the separate Telangana statehood agitation and those who are critical of TRS and its policies in the new state may now be seeking an alternative political entity to uphold the identity of Telangana State. (File photo: DC)

Adilabad: A change in name is obviously creating an identity crisis for the ruling party in Telangana state and some regional entities have begun efforts to cash in on this.

These as-yet-unpopular political parties are raising the missing of ‘Telangana’ in the ruling party’s name -- after the TRS changed itself into the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and its leader KCR announced his foray into national politics.

Leaders of these political parties hope that the Telangana protagonists who powered the separate Telangana statehood agitation and those who are critical of TRS and its policies in the new state may now be seeking an alternative political entity to uphold the identity of Telangana State.

Chief minister KCR’s critics and opponents are asking what relevance the BRS has to Telangana state, its political and social identity and protection of the rights of Telangana.

The “missing Telangana” aspect is being highlighted by the parties of leaders who were part of the Telangana agitation like TJS (Telangana Jana Samiti) of Prof Kodandaram and ‘Telangana Rakshana Samiti’ (TRS) led by its state president Narala Satyanarayana. 

These parties had existed under the shadow of the TRS after the 2014 formation of TS. This apart, the once-powerful Telugu Desam party is also making efforts for a revival of the party in Telangana.

Analysts say that in the next elections, there would be a high demand for tickets of these unpopular political parties with the Telangana tag on them in a scenario of multi-candidate fights and when aspirants for tickets from the BRS get disillusioned and look at other parties for candidature.

Prof Kodandaram said the TRS party and its leadership have insulted the people of Telangana and their aspirations as also the Telangana martyrs by refashioning the TRS into BRS and removing the ‘Telangana’ identity from the party.

TJS is planning to start an agitation on the Dharani portal, the podu lands issues, demanding welfare schemes for tenant farmers and against diversion of the Gram panchayat funds by the KCR-led government. 

Telangana  Rakshana Samiti has used Prof Jayashankar's photos on its party flag comprising green and pink colours and claims it followed the values he taught to the people of Telangana.

Telangana Rakshana Samiti is appointing assembly constituency in-charges across the state. Recently, Jugnaka Sunitha was appointed as in-charge for the Khanapur constituency reserved for STs.

These leaders are explaining how the TRS changed into BRS by keeping aside the aspirations of the people of Telangana and insisting on the need to fight for Telangana’s rights and fulfill the aspirations of the people.

On the other hand, the TJS party president who worked as a chairman of  Telangana JAC along with the TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is intensifying the party’s activities in the district against the backdrop of creation of BRS.

Kodandaram is likely to launch a yatra by reviving his old relations with the leaders of various castes, the youth, teachers and trade unions, TNGOs, women, BCs, and Dalit organisations in TS, with whom he interacted closely during the Telangana agitation. 

...
Tags: dalit organisations, telangana agitation, tngos association, prof kodandaram of telangana jana samiti, gram panchayat, dharani portal, podu lands farming, social welfare schemes, telangana martyrs, political parties, telugu desam party (tdp), narala satyanarayana
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

leopard climbed and reached the middle part of the long tree. When it was about to climb down, the other leopard climbed up from the ground. The first one then resumed its climbing and reached the top of the tree. This was followed by the second leopard and both spent some time on the top of the tree. (Photo: DC)

Leopards in playful mood in Gudibanda; video shot by farmer goes viral

Khairatabad DCC president C. Rohin Reddy, who chaired the preparatory meeting of ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ at Gandhi Bhavan earlier in the day, said that the commencement of the campaign will be immediately after the unfurling of the tricolor on January 26. (File Photo: DC)

Congress workers gear up for 'Haath se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan

The employees and their family members who participated in the rally took a oath that they would vote for only those parties that promise to restore the OPS. (DC file photo)

TS govt employees, teachers take part in 'pension maha kumbh mela' in MP against CPS

The celebrations were marked by recitations of Gurbani Shabad keertans. (DC Representational Photo)

Festivities mark Prakash Utsav celebrations



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kamareddy protests expose ‘anti-farmer’ KCR: Chugh

BJP national general secretary and TS in-charge Tarun Chugh. (DC File Image)

KCR to declare candidates three months in advance

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo: PTI)

BJP MP from Telangana may find a place in Union cabinet

Currently, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad G. Kishan Reddy is serving as Union minister of tourism, culture and development. (Representational Image)

BJP national executive meeting on Jan 16-17; Nadda's extension as party prez likely

BJP national president J P Nadda. (Photo: PTI)

Why just Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong after Mandaviya letter to Rahul on Covid concerns

Congress leader Pawan Khera (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->