Nation, Politics

Congress urges DGP to probe attack on Congress cadre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 10, 2023, 12:29 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2023, 7:57 am IST
Scuffle between Congress and BRS activists in Nagarkurnool. (Photo by arrangement)
 Scuffle between Congress and BRS activists in Nagarkurnool. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Terming the filing of cases against former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy following a scuffle between Congress and BRS activists in Nagarkurnool as a sign of police excess, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy said that under the BRS government the victims were being punished while culprits were scotfree.

A team of Congress leaders led by Revanth Reddy met Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and submitted a memorandum demanding action against those behind the alleged attack on two Congress leaders belonging to the ST and SC communities.

Revanth Reddy told the DGP that a Congress team had gone to Shainpet village in Binijapally mandal, which close to the proposed Markandeya irrigation scheme proposed to be constructed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

BRS workers reached the site and objected to the visit of the Congress leaders. When the Congress workers refused to leave, the BRS leaders started attacking them while using abusive language, Revanth Reddy said.

“Rathlavath Valya Naik was badly beaten by Chinna Reddy, vice-MPP, and his brother Krishna Reddy, former  Mahadevunipet sarpanch Tirupathi Reddy and MPP Srinivas Goud. They  attempted to kill him by crushing his neck with their feet,” Revanth Reddy alleged, while presenting the pictures of incident.

He said that the police had booked false cases on Congress leaders after the incident and demanded that the DGP office initiate an inquiry and book the assailants.

Earlier, former government whip Eravath Anil, sharing pictures and video of the incident on social media, called it a reflection of the ‘fuedal’ mindset of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. “Feudal lord KCR’s atrocities reached its peak against SCs and STs”, he tweeted.

Tags: bharat rashtra samiti (brs), nagarkurnool district, congress mp revanth reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


