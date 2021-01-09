No political colour to attacks on temples: Deputy Speaker Raghupathi

The deputy speaker said governance has been made easier by the setting up of village and ward secretariats.— www.aplegislature.org

Kakinada: Deputy Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly Kona Raghupathi exhorted all on Friday that the incidents of attacks on temples should not be given a political colour. He stated so after taking darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy of Dwaraka Tirumala in West Godavari and participating in the Dappu Kalakarula Sangam meeting.

Kona Raghupathi told the media that at a time when the state government was taking up many programmes to uplift the downtrodden sections, it was unfortunate such incidents of attacks on temples took place.

He said the Opposition parties were trying to gain political mileage out of it. “They are misleading the people.” Rising above caste, creed and religion, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing welfare schemes and providing housing to the homeless poor. “Jagan is doing this with a great sense of commitment to the people. He is doing more than what his father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy did as CM,” the deputy speaker said.

The deputy speaker said governance has been made easier by the setting up of village and ward secretariats. “Now, the administration and the fruits of the welfare schemes are reaching out to the people. Many laws have been enacted for welfare of the people,” he said.

Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatrao, AP Brahmin Seva Sangham president Satyavada Durga Prasad, chief adviser V.S. Madhubabu and others were present.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Archaka Samakhya hailed the decision of CM Jagan to reconstruct the temples demolished during the Krishna Pushkaralu season. The Samakhya state organising secretary Peddinti Rambabu and the general secretary A Atreya Babu said when Chandrababu Naidu was chief minister, he had demolished 43 temples. The idols of the gods and goddesses were carried in municipal tractors in those times.

They said Jagan, in a revival spirit, laid stone for some such important temples in Vijayawada on Friday. “We thank CM Jagan and endowment minister Vellampalli Srinivas. We also request the government to take stringent action against those who burned the chariot of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Antarvedi and attacked temples including the Ramatheertham,” they added.