Nation Politics 09 Jan 2021 Model Code of Conduc ...
Nation, Politics

Model Code of Conduct for panchayat polls in AP comes into effect from January 9

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 9, 2021, 11:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2021, 11:53 pm IST
As ordinary polls were notified to rural local bodies in the state, the MCC would be applicable to the rural areas only
Ramesh Kumar clarified that there would be no objection to organise programmes in urban areas to extend benefits to the beneficiaries. — DC Image
 Ramesh Kumar clarified that there would be no objection to organise programmes in urban areas to extend benefits to the beneficiaries. — DC Image

Vijayawada: The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in rural areas all over the state with effect from January 9 to February. 17

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dr N. Ramesh Kumar has written a letter to the Chief Secretary on Saturday giving clarification on the implementation of the MCC.

 

Accordingly, as the SEC announced the schedule for conduct of the said polls on January 8, and would be issuing a notification for the first phase of of election on January 23, the MCC had come into force from Saturday onwards in compliance with the stipulation made by the Supreme Court in a judgment issued earlier in a case.

Referring to the guidelines of the MCC, the SEC said as the ordinary polls were notified to rural local bodies in the entire state, the MCC would be applicable to the rural areas only and not applicable to the urban areas in the state.

 

He clarified that there would be no objection to organise programmes in urban areas to extend benefits to the beneficiaries strictly belonged to the urban areas only and cautioned that no programme to be organised in the urban areas to benefit the people belonging to the rural areas as it would amount to clear violation of the MCC as such programme might influence the voter preference.

...
Tags: model code of conduct in andhra pradesh rural areas, gram panchayat polls, nimmagadaa ramesh kumar, model code of conduct not applicable in andhra pradesh urban areas, schemes can be implemented in urban areas andhra pradesh, local body polls andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

PThe request for including elected representatives from Telangana state in the priority list of vaccine recipients, was made on Saturday, by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. — Photo: Serum Institute of India

Telangana asks Centre to include elected reps in first round of vaccination

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)

AIMIM's West Bengal acting president joins TMC

Such institutions can be opened fully in compliance with the COVID protocols, the minister said. (Representational image)

Kerala government permits reopening of spas, ayurvedic resorts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AIMIM's West Bengal acting president joins TMC

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)

SC to hear pleas against farm laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11

The bench issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on Sharma's plea which has alleged that the Central government has no locus under the Constitution to frame these laws. (Photo:PTI)

Ex-Union minister and Congress veteran Madhavsinh Solanki dead

Madhavsinh Solanki (Photo credit: Twitter)

Farmers dig in heels, say ready for Bakshi in Delhi

The farmer groups have also decided to meet on January 11 to decide their next course of action, even as many leaders said they have lost hope now that any resolution could be reached even in the next round of negotiations. (Photo:PTI)

Multi-purpose facility centres to start soon: Chief Minister Jagan

The chief minister said ‘From Seed to Sale’ should be the motto of RBKs and they should support farmers in all activities ranging from sowing seeds to selling the crop
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham