Nation Politics 09 Jan 2021 Madhya Pradesh enfor ...
Nation, Politics

Madhya Pradesh enforces ‘Love Jihad’ ordinance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jan 10, 2021, 4:37 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2021, 4:37 am IST
The ordinance has provided a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment for forcible marriage of a girl for the purpose of changing her religion
The ordinance has made it mandatory for the bride and the groom to notify the local district magistrate 2 months ahead of their conversions, failing which the marriage would be nullified. (Photo:PTI)
 The ordinance has made it mandatory for the bride and the groom to notify the local district magistrate 2 months ahead of their conversions, failing which the marriage would be nullified. (Photo:PTI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday brought into force the contentious Freedom of Religion ordinance, known in political parlance as ‘Love Jihad’ law, providing a maximum jail term of 10 years for forcible marriage of a girl for the purpose of changing her religion.

The ordinance was enforced 2 days after the governor Anandiben Patel gave her assent to it on Thursday.

 

Earlier on December 29, the state cabinet gave a nod to the ordinance in the wake of suspension of the winter session of the state assembly, scheduled to commence on December 28.

The state cabinet had last month given approval to the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020, which was scheduled to see passage in the state assembly in the now-suspended winter session.

The ordinance has provided a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment for forcible marriage of a girl for the purpose of changing her religion.

It has been made mandatory for the bride and the groom to notify the local district magistrate 2 months ahead of their conversions, failing which the marriage would be nullified.

 

The ordinance has provided 5 years’ jail term for the religious leaders and priests involved in the forcible marriages.

Onus would be on the accused to prove his or her innocence. The ordinance has made provision of maintenance to the victim and her children.

...
Tags: love jihad law in mp


Latest From Nation

Ramjya said last year too livestock of another farmer was killed by strays. — DC Image

Strays kill 50 sheep in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana

The PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated. (Representational Image:AP)

Chinese soldier held on Indian side of LAC in Ladakh

There are 1,677 vaccine storage points, 4,065 cold chain equipments, 19 vehicles for transport of vaccines, 17,032 vaccinators and 7,459 sub-centres kept ready for the programme. (Representational DC Photo)

Andhra Pradesh to vaccinate 3.6L health workers at 1,940 session sites in phase 1

The vaccination exercise will be conducted utilising experience of elections (booth strategy) and Universal Immunization Program (UIP) without compromising existing healthcare services, especially national programs and primary health care. (Photo-AP)

Covid vaccination drive to begin from January 16



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AIMIM's West Bengal acting president joins TMC

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)

SC to hear pleas against farm laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11

The bench issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on Sharma's plea which has alleged that the Central government has no locus under the Constitution to frame these laws. (Photo:PTI)

Ex-Union minister and Congress veteran Madhavsinh Solanki dead

Madhavsinh Solanki (Photo credit: Twitter)

Farmers dig in heels, say ready for Bakshi in Delhi

The farmer groups have also decided to meet on January 11 to decide their next course of action, even as many leaders said they have lost hope now that any resolution could be reached even in the next round of negotiations. (Photo:PTI)

Multi-purpose facility centres to start soon: Chief Minister Jagan

The chief minister said ‘From Seed to Sale’ should be the motto of RBKs and they should support farmers in all activities ranging from sowing seeds to selling the crop
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham