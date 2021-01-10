Nation Politics 09 Jan 2021 KTR calls on all par ...
Nation, Politics

KTR calls on all parties to work together for Hyderabad development

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 10, 2021, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2021, 1:41 am IST
He inaugurated 126 double bedroom houses for the poor at Lambada Tanda in Baghlingampally
Rama Rao also urged Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy to impress upon the Centre to approve use of defence land for the construction of a flyover at Rasoolpura. — DC Image
 Rama Rao also urged Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy to impress upon the Centre to approve use of defence land for the construction of a flyover at Rasoolpura. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday called on all political parties to work together for the development of the city now that the GHMC Council elections were over.

Speaking after inaugurating 126 double bedroom houses for the poor at Lambada Tanda in Baghlingampally, the minister said it was time to put behind political differences and competition and join forces to work towards making the city a better place for all.

 

Rama Rao also urged Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy to impress upon the Centre to approve use of defence land for the construction of a flyover at Rasoolpura. He said if pattas could be given to the poor living in Secunderabad Caontoment areas, then the state government can construct double bedroom houses for them.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Rama Rao made it clear that the new houses were meant only for the beneficiaries’ use. These cannot be rented out or sold, and both of these actions will be met with punishment, he said.

 

Later, Rama Rao inaugurated a multipurpose sports complex in Adikmet, laid a foundation stone for a new GHMC zonal office building at Domalguda, and a model market in Narayanguda.

...
Tags: 126 double bedroom houses given for poor in baghlingampally, flyover at rasoolpura, double bedroom houses by government not for sale, k.t. rama rao, sports complex in adikmet, kishan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Ramjya said last year too livestock of another farmer was killed by strays. — DC Image

Strays kill 50 sheep in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana

The PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated. (Representational Image:AP)

Chinese soldier held on Indian side of LAC in Ladakh

The ordinance has made it mandatory for the bride and the groom to notify the local district magistrate 2 months ahead of their conversions, failing which the marriage would be nullified. (Photo:PTI)

Madhya Pradesh enforces ‘Love Jihad’ ordinance

There are 1,677 vaccine storage points, 4,065 cold chain equipments, 19 vehicles for transport of vaccines, 17,032 vaccinators and 7,459 sub-centres kept ready for the programme. (Representational DC Photo)

Andhra Pradesh to vaccinate 3.6L health workers at 1,940 session sites in phase 1



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AIMIM's West Bengal acting president joins TMC

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)

SC to hear pleas against farm laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11

The bench issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on Sharma's plea which has alleged that the Central government has no locus under the Constitution to frame these laws. (Photo:PTI)

Ex-Union minister and Congress veteran Madhavsinh Solanki dead

Madhavsinh Solanki (Photo credit: Twitter)

Farmers dig in heels, say ready for Bakshi in Delhi

The farmer groups have also decided to meet on January 11 to decide their next course of action, even as many leaders said they have lost hope now that any resolution could be reached even in the next round of negotiations. (Photo:PTI)

Multi-purpose facility centres to start soon: Chief Minister Jagan

The chief minister said ‘From Seed to Sale’ should be the motto of RBKs and they should support farmers in all activities ranging from sowing seeds to selling the crop
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham