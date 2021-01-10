KTR calls on all parties to work together for Hyderabad development

Rama Rao also urged Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy to impress upon the Centre to approve use of defence land for the construction of a flyover at Rasoolpura. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday called on all political parties to work together for the development of the city now that the GHMC Council elections were over.

Speaking after inaugurating 126 double bedroom houses for the poor at Lambada Tanda in Baghlingampally, the minister said it was time to put behind political differences and competition and join forces to work towards making the city a better place for all.

Rama Rao also urged Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy to impress upon the Centre to approve use of defence land for the construction of a flyover at Rasoolpura. He said if pattas could be given to the poor living in Secunderabad Caontoment areas, then the state government can construct double bedroom houses for them.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Rama Rao made it clear that the new houses were meant only for the beneficiaries’ use. These cannot be rented out or sold, and both of these actions will be met with punishment, he said.

Later, Rama Rao inaugurated a multipurpose sports complex in Adikmet, laid a foundation stone for a new GHMC zonal office building at Domalguda, and a model market in Narayanguda.