Nation Politics 09 Jan 2021 Andhra Pradesh forms ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh forms SIT to probe offences on temples

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 9, 2021, 1:40 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2021, 6:36 am IST
The forensic science lab director has been asked to accord top priority to any request for support made by the SIT
DGP Gautam Sawang issued a memo constituting the SIT with 16 members including its chief and SP, Krishna district, M. Ravindranath Babu, additional SP, SIB, S. Sridhar, additional SP, CID, and L.V. Srinivasa Rao as members. — DC Image
 DGP Gautam Sawang issued a memo constituting the SIT with 16 members including its chief and SP, Krishna district, M. Ravindranath Babu, additional SP, SIB, S. Sridhar, additional SP, CID, and L.V. Srinivasa Rao as members. — DC Image

Vijayawada: The AP government on Friday formed a Special Investigation Team headed by additional director ACB, G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, to investigate offences relating to temples, including desecration of idols, in a flurry from September 2020 across the state.

The Director General of Police issued a memo constituting the SIT with 16 members including its chief and superintendent of police, Krishna district, M. Ravindranath Babu, additional SP, SIB, S. Sridhar, additional SP, CID, and L.V. Srinivasa Rao as members.

 

The forensic science lab director has been asked to accord top priority to any request for support made by the SIT. Agencies like CID and intelligence will also extend support to the SIT for the investigation.

In a separate development, the Andhra Pradesh IPS Association condemned the “malicious propaganda” targeting some officers, accusing them of religious bias in the context of the temple attacks.

AP IPS association secretary Ch. D. Tirumala Rao said in a statement that some political party leaders were publicly casting aspersions on serving IPS officers, and this was affecting their professional integrity and sense of probity.  He said these officers were appointed under Article 312 of the Constitution to maintain the unity, integrity and stability of the nation and to promote its secular fabric.

 

...
Tags: special investigation team probe temple attacks andhra pradesh, dgp issues orders of sit on temple attacks, cid intelligence to assist sit, ips officers condemn malicious propaganda temple attacks
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Supposed medicinal properties of sand boa, apart from myths and beliefs surrounding this rare snake, has led to their illicit hunting and capture over the past few years. (DC Photo)

Illegal sand boa trade may make the rare snake go extinct

Ministers, district collectors and officials from the health, education, revenue, panchayat raj, as also municipal and forest departments will attend the CM meet. (DC Photo)

CM meet on Monday; decisions on school-reopening, vaccination, land & revenue likely

The farmer groups have also decided to meet on January 11 to decide their next course of action, even as many leaders said they have lost hope now that any resolution could be reached even in the next round of negotiations. (Photo:PTI)

Farmers dig in heels, say ready for Bakshi in Delhi

Adimulapu Suresh said recognition would be withdrawn if any junior college failed to follow directions from the government, be it on collection of fees or on compliance with guidelines on Covid-19. (Photo: twitter @AudimulapSuresh)

Inter first-year classes in Andhra Pradesh from January 18



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farmers dig in heels, say ready for Bakshi in Delhi

The farmer groups have also decided to meet on January 11 to decide their next course of action, even as many leaders said they have lost hope now that any resolution could be reached even in the next round of negotiations. (Photo:PTI)

SC to hear pleas against farm laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11

The bench issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on Sharma's plea which has alleged that the Central government has no locus under the Constitution to frame these laws. (Photo:PTI)

Multi-purpose facility centres to start soon: Chief Minister Jagan

The chief minister said ‘From Seed to Sale’ should be the motto of RBKs and they should support farmers in all activities ranging from sowing seeds to selling the crop

Whatsapp message leads to clash between two YSR groups

YSR Congress logo

YSR Congress MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy succumbs to Covid

He started his political life with the Telugu Desam Party in 1981 and later joined Congress party. He returned to TD in 2014 and later shifted to the YSR Congress in March 2019. He was made a member of legislative council 2019 (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham