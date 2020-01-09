Nation Politics 09 Jan 2020 Govt to take 15 fore ...
Nation, Politics

Govt to take 15 foreign envoys on two-day visit to J&K today, EU excluded

ANI
Published Jan 9, 2020, 8:57 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2020, 8:58 am IST
Last year a delegation comprising members of the European Parliament had visited the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.
The sources deemed the reports of European Union diplomats not being part of the group of envoys visiting Jammu and Kashmir due to restrictions in the program, as 'unfounded' and 'mischievous'. (Photo: PTI)
 The sources deemed the reports of European Union diplomats not being part of the group of envoys visiting Jammu and Kashmir due to restrictions in the program, as 'unfounded' and 'mischievous'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: European diplomats wanted to visit Jammu and Kashmir as a group, which was not possible to accommodate due to "restrictions in numbers and to keep the group broad-based", sources told ANI.

The sources deemed the reports of European Union diplomats not being part of the group of envoys visiting Jammu and Kashmir due to restrictions in the program, as "unfounded" and "mischievous".

 

A group of around 15 foreign envoys based in New Delhi will be taken to the Jammu and Kashmir on January 9-10 to see first-hand the efforts being made by the Government in the region, sources said.

It includes envoys mainly from Latin American and African countries. They will meet civil society leaders and will be briefed on the security situation by the Army and intelligence services.

Some EU Ambassadors conveyed that the visit was taking place at short notice to seek instructions from Head Quarters so it was therefore decided that a Group of EU Ambassadors will undertake a trip to Jammu and Kashmir at a later date, the sources added.

"Reports that the European Union (EU) Ambassadors aren't part of the group of envoys visiting Jammu and Kashmir due to restrictions in prog are unfounded and mischievous. We wanted to take a global group of envoys to Jammu and Kashmir with only some EU Ambassadors, and not all EU envoys were asked to join," the sources stated.

"European Union (EU) envoys wanted to visit Jammu and Kashmir as a group, which wasn't possible to accommodate due to restrictions in numbers and to keep the group broad-based. Some EU Ambassadors conveyed that the visit was taking place at short notice to seek instructions from Head Quarters," it added.

Last year a delegation comprising members of the European Parliament had visited the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

...
Tags: article 370, jammu and kashmir, european union
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A search is also being done to see anyone is still trapped in the building. (Photo: Representational)

One dead as fire breaks out at printing press in Patparganj area of Delhi

The Colaba Police have registered an offence against more than 350 persons for the 34-hour-long protest at the Gateway of India. (Photo: PTI | File)

Actor Sushant Singh, student leaders, lawyer booked for Gateway protest

New parking penalties introduced in July 2019 were felt to be exorbitant. (PTI)

New formula for parking fines in Mumbai: You pay only Rs 4000 for cars

The woman lodged a complaint alleging that he had raped and cheated her, following which the boy was arrested and produced before a court for the judicial remand, the police added.

Hyderabad: 19-year-old man arrested for exploitation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telugu Desam in a fix over fighting civic polls

The unexpected shock from Congress and Left has left them worried, Congress and TDP had contested in alliance during the Assembly elections in Telangana in 2018.

Maharashtra govt supports 'Bharat Bandh': Ashok Chavan

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra on Wednesday extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' call by trade unions against the policies of the Central government. (Photo: File)

Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagan Mohan to meet after a long gap; rivers, power staff on table

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy accuses TRS of bribing voters

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

'My daughter has got justice,' says Nirbhaya's mother

Moments after a Delhi court issued death warrant against all four convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya Delhi gang-rape case, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the judgement saying that her daughter has got justice and the order will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham